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Adhe Makayasa

Barcelona's next striker? La Liga leaders contact Atletico Madrid star in search for Robert Lewandowski successor

Transfers
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
A. Soerloth
R. Lewandowski
LaLiga

Barcelona have reportedly initiated contact with Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth as Hansi Flick seeks a long-term successor for Robert Lewandowski. With the veteran Polish forward currently reconsidering his future ahead of his 38th birthday, the Spanish league leaders have identified the Norwegian international as a physically imposing and financially viable alternative.

  • Search for a new number nine

    The Catalan giants are proactively planning for the 2026-27 campaign by exploring a move for the 30-year-old Atletico frontman. Flick prioritises a striker with proven La Liga experience, especially since a potential deal for Marcus Rashford has cooled due to Manchester United's high valuation. While Lewandowski was originally expected to stay, his hesitation over a reduced-salary renewal has forced the sports management to look at more feasible market options.

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    Flick’s preferred profile

    According to reports from Marca, Sorloth fits the specific physical requirements demanded by Flick, standing at 1.95m and possessing the ability to play with his back to goal. The Norwegian has been a persistent thorn in Barcelona's side, netting seven goals in 15 appearances against them while representing Real Sociedad, Villarreal and Atletico. Club officials reportedly view the striker as a priority target who can offer an immediate impact, with preliminary enquiries already made to explore a summer transfer.

  • Financial balance at Atletico

    While Sorloth remains an important piece for Simeone, the established dominance of Julian Alvarez as the primary attacking figure has restricted his regular starting opportunities. Atletico may be forced to sanction a sale to balance their accounts, with a fee of €25-30 million potentially enough to spark formal negotiations. This makes the 30-year-old a much more manageable financial option for Barcelona than other elite strikers currently on the market.

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  • Atletico de Madrid v Tottenham Hotspur FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 First LegGetty Images Sport

    Crucial test ahead

    Sorloth remains a vital component for Atletico as they prepare for a high-stakes Champions League semi-final clash against Arsenal. Having already netted 17 goals across 47 appearances this season, his current focus will be on maintaining this scoring rhythm to help Simeone’s side secure European silverware. However, with his contract running until 2028 and Barcelona’s interest intensifying, the summer transfer window is set to bring significant movement regarding his future in Madrid.

Copa del Rey
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Atletico Madrid
ATM
Real Sociedad crest
Real Sociedad
RSO
LaLiga
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Barcelona
BAR
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Celta Vigo
CEL