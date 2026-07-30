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Barcelona eye shock free transfer for ex-Bayern Munich midfielder as Hansi Flick eyes reunion amid Frenkie de Jong and Fermin Lopez injuries
Goretzka makes Barcelona transfer plea
According to Sport, Goretzka has officially offered his services to Barcelona. The 31-year-old is currently a free agent after leaving Bayern upon the expiration of his contract on July 1. The same report claims that the German international is actively seeking a move to Catalonia. His representatives have reached out to the Blaugrana hierarchy to propose a potential summer switch.
The proposal arrives at a convenient time for Barcelona, who are battling a severe midfield injury crisis. First-team regulars Fermin Lopez and Frenkie de Jong are both currently sidelined with long-term fitness issues.
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Midfield crisis opens the door
Barca are desperately short on midfield options heading into the new campaign under Flick. Lopez is recovering from a fractured metatarsal, while De Jong faces a lengthy rehabilitation from a torn knee ligament. Furthermore, several of the club's World Cup winners have been granted extended holidays and will return to pre-season training later than the rest of the squad.
This shortage of personnel makes a fit and available veteran like Goretzka an intriguing prospect. A move to Camp Nou would also facilitate a reunion with Flick. The pair previously enjoyed incredible success together at Bayern, winning two Bundesliga titles and the 2019-20 Champions League.
Deco rejects potential Flick reunion
As a free agent, Goretzka perfectly aligns with Barcelona's ongoing financial struggles. Adding an experienced international without a transfer fee usually fits the strict economic parameters set by the Catalan board.
However, despite the obvious links to Flick and the club's injury woes, Barcelona sporting director Deco has no interest in signing the midfielder. The Portuguese executive is said unconvinced by the proposed deal. Instead of turning to the transfer market, Deco plans to promote from within to solve the midfield crisis. The club's internal hierarchy believes that 22-year-old prospect Marc Casado is more than capable of bridging the gap during De Jong's absence.
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Goretzka considers options as Barca pivot
With a move for Goretzka seemingly off the table, Barcelona have shifted their primary focus towards the attacking department. Following Robert Lewandowski's transfer to Chicago Fire, the Spanish giants are urgently searching for a new central striker.
Meanwhile, Goretzka must explore alternative destinations across Europe and beyond. The 31-year-old has previously drawn interest from Serie A heavyweights AC Milan and Juventus, alongside potential suitors in Major League Soccer like Chicago. Until his future is resolved, the veteran midfielder is working closely with a private coach to maintain his match fitness. He is currently training at the facilities of his boyhood club, VfL Bochum, as he awaits his next career move.
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