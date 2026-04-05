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‘He has to stay’ - Barcelona make Joao Cancelo transfer decision but face Al-Hilal fight over free agent wish
Flick and squad united on permanent stay
As per Sport, The message from the heart of the Barcelona dressing room is unequivocal: “He has to stay.” After a match-winning display in the recent comeback victory over Atletico Madrid, both the coaching staff and the first-team squad have reportedly reached a consensus that the 31-year-old must remain at the club beyond the current campaign.
Flick is a firm admirer of the versatile full-back and has previously defended the decision to prioritise Cancelo's return to the club, citing his unique ability to provide clinical quality in the final third. The German tactician views the defender's ability to operate in multiple positions as a foundational element of his tactical planning for the 2026-27 season.
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The free agent strategy and financial hurdles
Despite the sporting will to finalise a deal, Barcelona’s financial reality continues to complicate matters. The Blaugrana are reportedly hoping that Cancelo will take matters into his own hands by seeking the termination of his contract with Al-Hilal. This would allow the Catalan giants to bypass a transfer fee and sign the defender as a free agent.
However, this path requires a massive financial sacrifice from the player, who would have to forfeit a high salary in the Saudi Pro League. Al-Hilal are also unlikely to sanction an exit easily, as they still have approximately €8 million left to cover payments from his original transfer from Manchester City. While Barca are desperate to keep him, they remain hesitant to pay a significant fee for a player approaching his 32nd birthday.
Deco praises Cancelo's emotional connection
Sporting director Deco has been a vocal supporter of the deal, often pointing to the player's personal desire to wear the Blaugrana colours as a deciding factor. The former midfielder believes that the Portuguese star represents a rare breed of player who values the club's identity over financial gain.
Speaking on the defender's commitment, Deco has highlighted Cancelo's profound emotional connection to the club, stating: "We have made efforts to sign Cancelo because he has shown time and time again that he's a crazy Barca fan. That is a rare feeling nowadays in players, and we are trying to bring it back."
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What's next for Cancelo?
For now, Cancelo remains focused on delivering a domestic and continental double, with Barcelona currently holding a seven-point lead over Real Madrid in La Liga. Any final decision regarding his long-term future may be delayed until after the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup, providing the player and both clubs more time to find a resolution.