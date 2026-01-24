Augsburg brutally troll Harry Kane and Bayern Munich with 'not showing up' meme after handing Bavarians first Bundesliga loss

The meme resonated widely across social media due to the cruelly persistent narrative of Kane's "trophy curse." He left Tottenham in pursuit of silverware, but his first season at Bayern in 2023/24 season ended without a major trophy. The team suffered an embarrassing German Cup exit to third-tier FC Saarbrucken and narrowly missed out on the league title for the first time in years. Rival fans, particularly those from Arsenal, gleefully jumped on his setbacks. The "not showing up" meme was the perfect ammunition, a simple, witty jab that suggested Kane had a tendency to be absent when his team needed him most.

Kane was joined on TV last week by former Spurs team-mate Toby Alderweireld, who joked about his reputation as being a "one-season wonder". The pair spent six years together in north London between 2015 and 2021. Kane said: "How are you, Toby? We haven't spoken in a while, but I hope you and your family are doing well. Let's see each other soon." Alderweireld replied: "We've shared so many wonderful moments together. When I hear my former Tottenham team-mate, it's always special. In the 2014-15 season, when I was still playing for Southampton for a year, Kane was called a 'one-season wonder'. From then on, he's scored at least 30 penalties every season! He's a fantastic person, but also a true winner. After every training session, he'd take at least 15 penalties. From now on, that'll be 16, right? Because he missed one!"