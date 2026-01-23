'Let's see each other soon!' - Harry Kane eyeing emotional reunion with Toby Alderweireld after former Tottenham team-mate analyses 'one-season wonder' on Belgian TV

Afterwards, with Bayern seeing Kim Min-jae dismissed just after the hour mark, Kane spoke with Belgian media outlet VTM. He said of breaking down dogged opposition in European competition: “We expected Union to be stubborn. They showed their best side in the first half. We lacked a bit of energy without the ball, and we weren't sharp enough on the ball. They were dangerous a few times. We should actually be happy that it was still 0-0 at half-time.

“In the second half, we were able to put Union under much more pressure. We were better on the ball and took our chances. Even when we were down to 10 men, we were always in control. Union is certainly not an easy team to play against, so we can be satisfied with this victory.”

Kane added on fluffing his lines from 12 yards, having already converted from the spot 10 minutes into the second-half: “Luckily, that mistake didn't affect the result. I scooped the ball up a bit too hard. I can only learn from this, which is why I practice so much on penalties.”

