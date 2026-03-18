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AFP
Inter Milan striker's agent lifts lid on potential of summer Arsenal move
Arsenal pursuit hits stalemate
Reports from Sport Witness and Radio CRC indicate that Arsenal’s pursuit of Esposito has reached a stalemate. The young striker, who spent a highly productive two-year loan spell at Spezia Calcio, where he netted 22 goals, has successfully integrated into Cristian Chivu’s first-team plans this season. Arteta reportedly tasked director Andrea Berta with exploring a deal for the forward, whose physicality and aerial presence make him a unique profile. However, both Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta and the player's agent have now publicly quashed suggestions that the North Londoners could lure the academy product away from the San Siro this summer.
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Agent vows ten-year future
Speaking to Radio CRC, agent Mario Giuffredi was unequivocal regarding his client's loyalty to the Italian giants. Dismissing the Arsenal links, Giuffredi stated: "Arsenal after Pio Esposito? He’s happy at Inter, he’s in love with Inter, and he will be the Nerazzurri’s future for the next 10 years."
This stance aligns with Inter's long-term strategy, especially after the club tied the 20-year-old down to a new contract in April 2025. The deal, which runs until 2030, provides the Serie A side with total control over the player's future, effectively ending Arsenal's hopes of an opportunistic swoop.
Rising valuation reflects potential
Esposito’s rise has seen his market value skyrocket from a modest €3m during his initial loan move to a career-high €35m ($40m/£30m) today. While he has occasionally struggled with clinical finishing this season — missing 11 "big chances" — his underlying metrics suggest a player with elite potential. An expected goals (xG) of 4.87 and eight goals in all competitions so far show a player consistently finding the right positions. For Arsenal, the interest represented a desire to invest in a "project" striker, but Inter view him as the heir to their current attacking line, making any potential negotiation incredibly expensive.
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Arteta targets alternative frontmen
Arsenal must now look elsewhere for a world-class "number nine" after Esposito's move appeared to be blocked. The player is focused on finishing his breakout season under Chivu and improving his goal-scoring. Inter is strong and unlikely to accept offers unless they significantly exceed his valuation. As summer approaches, the Gunners may look to more established options, while Esposito prepares to cement his place in the Nerazzurri's long-term project.
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