Francesco Pio Esposito: Why Arsenal are tracking Inter's striking sensation who Italy hope can end their World Cup woes

After three years on the books of Brescia, the Esposito brothers were all signed by Inter in 2014. Salvatore ultimately left for SPAL without ever making an appearance at senior level for the Nerazzurri, but Sebastiano made his professional debut in a Europa League clash with Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019 while at just 16 years of age - and he's presently on loan to Cagliari. As for Pio, he was playing for Inter's Under-19s while still only 17 and, after signing a new contract with the club in 2023, he was sent out on loan to Spezia.

Esposito scored just three times during his first season in Serie B but exploded in his second, racking up 17 goals in 35 appearances. Inter, thus, decided to bring him back to San Siro last summer and new coach Christian Chivu immediately included Esposito in his squad for the Club World Cup - which wasn't in the least bit surprising, as the pair knew one another well from the Romanian's time in charge of the Primavera.

Esposito missed the Nerazzurri's tournament-opener, against Monterrey, through injury, but came on at half-time for his brother, Sebastiano, in the matchday-two meeting with Urawa Reds. The roles were reversed in the 83rd minute of Inter's final group game but only after Esposito had marked his first start for Inter with his first goal.

"It still hasn't sunk in," the youngster told his club's official website after breaking the deadlock in the 2-0 win in Seattle with an incredibly confident finish. "It seemed like a dream. Then, I looked around and I saw Lautaro celebrating and thought, "So, it's true!" Then, I saw my brother on the touchline and I immediately ran to hug him.

"This is the fruit of all the work I've done over the years, even working hard in Spezia. My first goal after my debut in just a few days: it's incredible. The coach told me to make the most of my attributes and I think I succeeded, thanks also to the quality of my team-mates. I thank the coach for this great second chance at Inter."