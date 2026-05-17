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Arsenal star tipped to ‘trigger transfer’ if Gunners win Premier League title - with 22-cap international holding ‘game-time’ concerns
High-profile exit after title glory?
Silvestre believes there will be some changes to the Arsenal squad should the Gunners clinch the Premier League title. The Gunners will become Premier League champions for the first time since 2004 if they win their final two games against already-relegated Burnley and Crystal Palace.
Mikel Arteta could even become the first Arsenal manager since Arsene Wenger to win the league title if that does not happen, as second placed Manchester City will likely need to beat in-form Bournemouth and Europa League finalists Aston Villa, as they currently sit two points behind Arsenal.
Regardless of whether Arsenal win the Premier League - and their subsequent Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain - Gunners bosses will look to bolster Arteta’s squad this summer.
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Martinelli’s game time reduced
A number of fringe players may also be moved on and ex-Arsenal defender Silvestre believes it could be "good timing" for Gabriel Martinelli to leave. Martinelli is Arsenal’s longest-serving player, having made almost 300 appearances for the Gunners since making his first-team debut in 2019.
The Brazil international has played over 100 games in the last two seasons alone but most of those this term have come from the bench, with Martinelli starting only ten league games. This lack of regularity has sparked suggestions that the 22-cap international could seek a fresh challenge away from north London.
Silvestre’s verdict on the Brazilian
"Gabriel Martinelli might be the one who wants to trigger a transfer because of the game-time," Silvestre told Betpack. "He’s a Brazil international, he wants to play, and Leandro Trossard gets more game time than him. So, he could be looking elsewhere because he’s been there a long time as well. Leaving after winning the league would be good timing for him, maybe a good decision, but he needs to find the right place, and then you need a replacement. Other than that, I don’t see an obvious position where there is a need to go and buy."
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Potential replacement on the radar
Arsenal have reportedly expressed interest in PSG’s Bradley Barcola as they look to bolster their attacking options this summer. Silvestre noted that Barcola could be the ideal candidate to step in should Martinelli decide to end his tenure at the Emirates.
Silvestre added: "If Martinelli was to make space, then Bradley Barcola could definitely be one that should compete with Trossard. Still, some parts of his game need to improve. That’s why he’s not a regular in the Champions League, but he’s got so much quality. If he improves his finishing, then he would become a complete player because in terms of 1v1 and creating space for himself and delivering assists and key passes, he is very impressive and very difficult to defend against."