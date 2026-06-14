Arsenal 'working on signing' Morocco World Cup star Ayyoub Bouaddi as Lille demand €70m fee

Arsenal have reportedly made a concrete approach to sign Bouaddi as they look to beat Europe’s elite to one of the most exciting talents in world football. The 18-year-old has become a primary target for the North London club, with recent reports indicating that the Premier League champions are ready to accelerate their plans.

According to Sky Sports Switzerland, Arsenal have been actively working on a deal to sign Bouaddi for several months and the Premier League champions have maintained regular contact with the midfielder’s entourage since January last year. The long-term scouting mission has now evolved into a formal pursuit as the teenager proves his worth on the biggest stage of all.