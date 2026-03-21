Arsenal's previous wins have meant NOTHING - only beating Man City in Carabao Cup final can signal change in Premier League guard

The second meeting of 2023-24 had far more significance on the title race. By the end of March 2024, Liverpool led the standings, but Arsenal could have moved into first with victory at the Etihad Stadium.

Once again, it was a feisty affair, but this time one that ended goalless. Arteta hadn't necessarily parked the bus, but his side did play with a conservatism that Arsenal hadn't deployed away at City in years. In one sense, that was an understandable approach, though it belatedly came in for criticism when City beat them to the crown by only a single point.

After lifting the Premier League trophy for a fourth-successive time, Rodri made his feelings on Arsenal clear. "To be honest, I think it's in here," he said, pointing to his head. "It's the mentality. Arsenal, also they deserve [to win the league], they did an unbelievable season, but I think the difference was in here [their heads].

"When they came here, they faced us at the Etihad, I saw them and said: 'Ah, these guys, they don't want to beat us, they just want a draw'. And that mentality, I don't think we would do it the same way. And we caught them. At the end, if you give us one point, we will win the last seven, eight games even though it's so tough. So I think it comes down to mentality."

This was a very easy thing for Rodri to come out and say only after the race was decided. City, memorably, nearly threw away their one-point advantage heading into the final day having limped past Tottenham Hotspur in their penultimate fixture. Nevertheless, history is written by the winners and Arsenal have not yet had that chance to decide the narrative for themselves.