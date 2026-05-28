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Arsenal legend explains how ‘Unforgettables’ can top ‘Invincibles’ with historic Champions League win - with iconic Queen song serving as inspiration
Surpassing the Invincibles legacy
Keown believes Saturday's showpiece event would elevate the current squad above 2003-04 side. While Arsene Wenger’s 'Invincibles' went an entire league season unbeaten, they never managed to lift the Champions League trophy, falling short in the 2006 final against Barcelona.
“They’ll be winners, that’s what they will be - and that will do for me," Keown said as quoted by Evening Standard. “And they’ll be the first ever winners of the Champions League. So for me, they’re the ‘Number Ones’. They’re not just the ‘Unforgettables’ or the ‘Invincibles’. They’re the ‘Number Ones’. It puts them as number one, because no one else has won it. We’ve been disappointing in Europe. There was a Cup Winners’ Cup competition that fell through our hands. The UEFA Cup as well, Galatasaray beating us on penalties. So the club needs to now do something major in Europe.”
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The Queen inspiration and mental shift
The Gunners head into the final with a renewed sense of belief after ending their long wait for domestic glory. Keown suggests that the feeling of being champions has altered the DNA of the squad, noting that even the music associated with their recent Premier League triumph has played a psychological role in their development.
“One thing I found, when you hear that music, that Queen music - you know, We Are The Champions. it does something to you," Keown noted. "You start believing that you can achieve anything. The sky is the limit. This kind of creates a platform for the club. This will give them wings to go and do something really very special.”
Switching back to battle mode
After heavy celebrations following their title win, which was confirmed after Manchester City’s draw with Bournemouth and followed by a trophy presentation at Selhurst Park, Arteta has demanded a return to focus. The squad flew to Budapest on Thursday, with Keown highlighting the need for the players to rediscover their competitive edge quickly after the partying stopped.
“The longer you’ve got, the better," Keown added regarding the preparation time. “I hope there’s enough gap between that celebration, which turns you into a different animal. You’ve got to get angry again, get angry to win. But I’m pretty certain they’re going through that now."
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The Timber fitness gamble
A major selection headache for Arteta involves Jurrien Timber, who has been sidelined since March with a groin injury. The Dutchman is desperate to feature against PSG, specifically to deal with the threat of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has been in devastating form for the French giants this season with 10 goals and six assists in the competition.
“[Timber] is maybe the one player in the world of football who could handle him," Keown explained. “So because of that he will be given a bit more time. Ordinarily, somebody who’d been out that long, you’d say: ‘Okay, it’s too late’. Because he hasn’t played for, what, 10 games, 11 games? But he’s quite a unique player. The way that he has that mobility and the way that he’s able to pinch the ball, and he’s very aggressive and very much a contact defender. PSG’s wingers are really aggressive when they take the game to you, and you have to be able to match that.”