Revealed: How much Arsenal’s run to 2026 Champions League final has banked them in prize money - and what they could earn from history-making first European Cup win

Arsenal are officially heading to the Champions League final on May 30 in Budapest, but the victory over Atletico Madrid at Emirates Stadium has provided more than just a shot at silverware. By securing a 1-0 win in the semi-final second leg and a 2-1 aggregate triumph, the north London club has guaranteed itself a seat at Europe’s top table and a significant boost to its transfer kitty.

The success means Arteta’s squad has already accumulated over 142 million euros (£122m/$167m) in prize money throughout this season's campaign. This record-breaking figure is a testament to the club's consistency across the new league phase and the high-pressure knockout rounds, positioning Arsenal as one of the most profitable teams in world football this year.