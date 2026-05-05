A golden goal after a 20-year wait! Arsenal beat Atlético Madrid to reach the Champions League final

In the final, however, the toughest possible challenge awaits: in Budapest (30 May), Havertz's still-unbeaten side will face either Bayern Munich or last year's winners, Paris Saint-Germain. Following their 1-1 draw in Madrid seven days earlier, Bukayo Saka (45') fired the Londoners into their second final. Atlético, under Diego Simeone, were denied a third final appearance after reaching the showpiece in 2014 and 2016.

Havertz, who had fired Chelsea to Champions League victory in 2021 but had recently been plagued by injury problems, missed the first leg through injury and was back in the squad, only to be deemed unfit for selection.

Arsenal had been working towards this chance to reach the final for 20 years, as manager Mikel Arteta emphasised: "It's in our hands." On Monday night, supporters even set off fireworks near the Atlético hotel in an attempt to keep the Spaniards awake.