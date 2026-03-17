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Arne Slot airs disagreement with Jamie Carragher over Liverpool criticism after disappointing Tottenham draw
A significant shift in Anfield atmosphere
Slot's comments follow a scathing assessment from Carragher. The pundit warned that the manager is losing the Anfield crowd after a toxic atmosphere marred Sunday's draw against Spurs. The Reds are currently enduring a disastrous run, sitting fifth in the Premier League table and trailing leaders Arsenal by a massive 21 points. Noting the disgruntled reaction to a 90th-minute equaliser, Carragher stated: "The booing at the end, that was proper booing from a disgruntled and unhappy fanbase. I think it's going to be really difficult now for Arne Slot to get them back. Once you lose that crowd, it's really difficult to get them back."
- AFP
Rejecting the team of individuals label
Responding directly to the suggestion that his squad has lost its collective identity, the Dutchman firmly dismissed the notion. He praised the resilience shown by his players despite experiencing countless setbacks during a turbulent campaign. Addressing the criticism directly, he explained: "I agree with a lot of things Jamie has said throughout this whole season. This particular one, I disagree with him. I don’t see this after we conceded for 1-1. After so many disappointments, it would not have been strange or weird if the players had given up. But they did not."
Lacking cohesion amid injury struggles
While defending their character, the head coach did concede that the team is failing to function perfectly as a unit. Clarifying his stance, he added: "Again we are agreeing but that comes with not playing so many times together. It is not like we are 11 individuals, if he meant that then I completely disagree. If he means we are not perfectly playing together in ball possession and off the ball then he is right. That is nothing to do with an individual mentality but that the connections are not as strong yet. All these things we have to adjust to every single team. I see a team that is fighting together."
- Getty Images Sport
What next for Liverpool?
The beleaguered boss has no time to dwell on domestic miseries as attention shifts to a crucial European fixture. Trailing 1-0 from the first leg, the five-time European champions host Galatasaray on Wednesday, desperately needing to overturn the deficit to reach the quarter-finals. Domestically. Following their continental test, a challenging Premier League trip to Brighton awaits on Saturday. Despite the intense scrutiny and league struggles, a daunting FA Cup quarter-final away to Manchester City in early April keeps their hopes of domestic silverware alive.
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