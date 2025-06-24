Argentina squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

All you need to know about Argentina's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Crowned champions of the world in 2022, Argentina will be defending their coveted title in the USA, Canada, and Mexico in 2026.

The Albiceleste defeated France in a thrilling final at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar to lift their third World Cup title, and their first since Diego Maradona’s iconic triumph in Mexico in 1986. Kylian Mbappe’s brilliant hat trick nearly stole the game from Lionel Scaloni’s side, but Emiliano Martinez’s heroics in the penalty shootout sealed the win for the men in blue and white for the crowning moment in Lionel Messi's illustrious career.

They comfortably secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup by topping the CONMEBOL qualifiers, beating arch-rivals Brazil both home and away along the way.

The Albiceleste are a force to be reckoned with, having won two Copa Americas and one World Cup in just four years. They will once again enter the tournament as one of the favorites, boasting quality players in every position - including the legendary Messi, who is set to play in his final World Cup. Despite his age, Messi continues to perform at a high level in MLS and remains capable of changing games single-handedly.

Ahead of the 2026 showpiece, GOAL takes a look at the possible squad that could travel to the USA, Canada, and Mexico.