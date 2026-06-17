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Lionel Messi (06.16.2026)GOAL
Alex Labidou

Argentina player ratings vs Algeria: History made as Lionel Messi ties all-time World Cup goals scored record with hat trick in emphatic title defence opener

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Argentina vs Algeria
Argentina
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R. Mahrez

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Argentina's World Cup title defence began nervously before Lionel Messi took over. The 38-year-old scored a hat trick in a 3-0 win over Algeria before 69,045 fans at Kansas City Stadium. Messi's three-goal performance also moved him level with Miroslav Klose on 16 career World Cup goals, although Klose remains atop the record books having reached the mark in fewer matches.

It was a nervy opening 15 minutes for Argentina. Ironically, it wasn't the first time Messi finished past Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane, but Argentina's largely well-executed counterattack was wiped away in the fifth minute after a poorly timed pass from Lautaro Martinez left him offside. Moments later, Algeria nearly made Argentina pay.

The Fennecs broke the other way, with Farès Chaïbi running onto a pass from Ibrahim Maza before finishing past a stunned Emiliano Martinez. But Algeria's celebrations were short-lived, too, as VAR determined Chaïbi had also strayed offside in the eighth minute. After two early warnings, both teams kept probing, searching for the space that would finally count.

"They did everything they could. They reacted wonderfully in the first half," Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said through a translator.

Then Messi decided to take over.

Rodrigo De Paul, Messi's Inter Miami teammate, sliced a through ball between two Algerian defenders to find the forward in stride. As two more defenders closed in, Messi opened up and launched his shot into the top-right corner. Argentina led 1-0. In the process, the veteran magician added several more milestones to his remarkable résumé.

"It’s hard to explain. We’re amazed with him still, though we get to see him every day," Scaloni said.

Even Algeria's manager, Vladimir Petković, spent a moment acknowledging Messi's brilliance despite stressing that his team played better than the result indicated.

"Class is permanent," he said. "We’re not talking about any old footballer. He’s got eight Ballon D'Ors. Unfortunately, we also afforded him an opportunity with the first and second goals. He’s got the privilege that the entire Argentina team works for him. Argentina had 10 shots, seven of which came from Messi. "

It was Messi's fifth World Cup with a goal, coming on the 20th anniversary of his first World Cup goal. He and De Paul also became just the fifth set of MLS players to assist each other on a World Cup goal, according to Opta. The others were all USMNT players. It was also the 911th goal of Messi's career for club and country, and one that will stand out among the rest.

"He’s been the best for 20 years. You don’t have to be an Argentine fan to admire what he’s done at 38 years old," Scaloni said.

His onslaught continued in the second half. Alexis Mac Allister launched a long-range shot that was blocked by Zidane, but Messi was there to pounce on the rebound. Messi completed his first World Cup hat trick thanks to a timely pass from Nicolas Gonzalez in the box, with the Argentine finishing cleanly with his left foot.

Despite Algeria largely matching Argentina in possession, their attack couldn't get going. They had seven shots, but none on target.

GOAL rates Argentina's players from Kansas City Stadium ...

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    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Emiliano Martinez (7/10):
    Wasn't tested much, but was superb with his distribution. His composure on the ball helped ease some of Argentina's nervousness in the opening 10 minutes, and his long pass in the 59th minute ultimately led to Messi scoring his brace seconds later.

    Facundo Medina (7/10):
    Algeria's tricky wingers were largely kept at bay, and Medina's efforts played a role in that. Didn't offer much in attack, but didn't need to.

    Cristian Romero (7/10):
    Similar to much of the back line, wasn't really threatened, but Algeria didn't have a shot on target, and Romero certainly played his part.

    Lisandro Martinez (8/10):
    Put in a shift defensively, clearing the ball four times while adding two tackles and an interception.

    Gonzalo Montiel (7/10):
    The River Plate star had a strong first half with five defensive contributions but was substituted after 46 minutes.

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  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH19-ARG-ALGAFP

    Midfield

    Rodrigo De Paul (8/10):
    Showed the midfield bite that has earned him the nickname "Messi's destroyer." He also threaded the needle with a brilliant pass to his longtime teammate.

    Enzo Fernandez (7/10):
    Neat and tidy with his passing, he kept Argentina's ball movement and rhythm flowing.

    Alexis Mac Allister (7/10):
    It was the Liverpool man's audacious strike that led to Messi's second goal, and he played an effective match on both sides of the ball.

    Thiago Almada (6/10):
    Offered width and some pace, but not much else.

  • Argentina v Algeria: Group J - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Lionel Messi (10/10):
    What else needs to be said? If there were any questions left about whether Messi is the greatest player the game has ever seen, they were quieted with an all-time performance. He tied Miroslav Klose's record with his 17th World Cup win and needs just one more to break Klose's World Cup goals record. He also needs one assist to break Diego Maradona's World Cup assist record (eight). We're witnessing history at the 2026 World Cup.

    Lautaro Martínez (5/10):
    The Inter star, who filled in for the still-recovering Julian Alvarez, couldn't find his footing throughout his 55 minutes of action. He often appeared indecisive between passing and shooting and didn't provide the necessary outlet in attack.

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  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH19-ARG-ALGAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Julian Alvarez (5/10):
    Still working his way back from injury, he was largely a nonfactor throughout.

    Nicolas González (7/10):
    Came on for Almada and had an immediate impact, assisting on Messi's final goal.

    Nicolas Otamendi (6/10):
    Came on for defensive cover and did just that.

    Nico Paz (6/10):
    Subbed on for fresh legs and didn't disappoint.

    Nahuel Molina (6/10):
    Came on after Montiel was substituted. Didn't offer as much, but wasn't a weakness either.

    Lionel Scaloni (8/10):
    To be fair, this was really Messi's show Tuesday night, but Argentina's other Lionel made sound substitutions in the second half, and his side largely played a composed match after an anxious first 10 minutes. It was a good way to showcase why the reigning world champions remain one of the competition's biggest favorites.

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