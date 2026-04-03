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Loai Mohamed

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Arbeloa: Spain is not racist… and leaving out Mbappé is an “obvious decision”

Mallorca vs Real Madrid
Mallorca
Real Madrid
LaLiga
A. Arbeloa
K. Mbappe
J. Bellingham
Spain vs Egypt
Spain
Egypt
Friendlies
Spain
France
England
Egypt

The Spanish coach warns about matches after the international break.

Álvaro Arbeloa, Real Madrid’s coach, defended Spain after racism allegations stemming from chants by fans against Islam during Egypt’s friendly match, and spoke about his decision to leave Kylian Mbappé out of the lineup for the Madrid derby before the international break.

Real Madrid are preparing to face Real Mallorca away from home tomorrow, Saturday, in La Liga, as they look to cut the gap to leaders Barcelona to one point, before Barça take on Atlético Madrid later that same day in a big match.

Arbeloa held a press conference this morning, Friday, to talk about the Mallorca match and his view of the team in the final two months of the season, in addition to discussing Kylian Mbappé, the presence of Bellingham, and other players.

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  • 9 final matches

    Arbeloa said at the press conference, “All the international players came back in good health, and that is the first goal. The international break was very positive for most of them, especially since they got minutes on the pitch.”

    He added, “We are now fully aware of how difficult tomorrow’s match will be, because Mallorca need points as much as we do. We are ready. Playing away after the break is never easy. There are 9 finals left, and tomorrow is the first.”

    Asked whether he followed the performances of all the international players during the break, he said, “We have to follow everyone, of course. I spoke with a number of them, and I congratulated Arda Güler. I know what the World Cup means to him, and to his country as well. I’m very happy, and happy to see him happy.”

    As for whether he is thinking about making changes to the team’s lineup for tomorrow’s match, he explained, “I’m thinking about fielding the best possible team to win the match. We have 3 matches in six days, all at a high level, and there is no room for mistakes. Tomorrow I will put out the best possible lineup. However, as I always say: we will need everyone, and that is what the matches have proven.”

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  • Bellingham and Mbappé

    When asked whether he was surprised by Jude Bellingham’s situation, the team’s player, he said: “His case was somewhat special because he played a few minutes against Atlético, but (Thomas) Tuchel decided not to use him now. They didn’t want to take any risks. Jude is smart enough to put in good training sessions, and he’s ready to help tomorrow. We need him to gradually regain his competitive rhythm.”

    On whether it was planned for Bellingham to play with England, he added: “I didn’t have any plan; that’s the coach’s decision for each national team. But there’s no problem if he doesn’t play, just as it wouldn’t have been a problem if he did. I’m happy he’s back, and we’ll work on bringing him back gradually.”

    Regarding the controversy over the club examining the wrong knee for Mbappé, Arbeloa commented: “What Kylian has said in recent days is clear: that information is completely incorrect. It’s time to move past talking about his knee and focus on his goals, and for him to return to the level he showed before.”

    On Mbappé’s remarks that he is a player who does fewer defensive duties than others in the team, the coach replied: “Kylian has a great spirit of commitment, and he knows exactly what I ask of him. The same goes for Vinícius. Forwards defend less than defenders, just as they attack more. But we need a team that is committed every day— all 25 players. At this stage, we have to finish matches without sparing any effort, and then this type of player will make the difference with their talent.”

    And when asked whether Mbappé felt disappointed about sitting on the bench in the Madrid derby match before the international break, Arbeloa commented: “No, not at all. There has always been direct communication between us. We talked about most things. And my decision on the lineup was an obvious one.”

  • Playing after the international break is complicated

    Regarding Éder Militão’s situation, Arbeloa said: “He’ll be back. When he’s fully fit, he’s probably the best centre-back in the world. I haven’t had the chance to coach him yet, but he’s a fantastic defender. Thanks to his abilities and leadership personality, he will help us a lot. He’s a difference-maker, and we’re very happy about his return.”

    Arbeloa was asked whether he thought he deserved to continue as coach next season, regardless of what happens in the next two months. He replied: “That doesn’t concern me. I’ll be here until the last day, as I’ve always said. I want to help this team keep winning titles… regardless of who sits on this bench. That’s the only thing that matters.”

    On how he sees the team’s situation in the last two months of the season, he said: “We’re where we wanted to be: competing for La Liga and the Champions League. But right now we have to think about Mallorca. We play every match as if it were a final, and there’s no room for mistakes.”

    He added: “The Mallorca match is very difficult, and it has set off 714 alarm bells for me—because of the circumstances, because of the opponent, and because playing after the break is always complicated. But I’m confident in the team, based on training. I see them motivated and focused to fight for everything. We know it won’t be easy, but we’re Real Madrid, and we have to prove that in every match. When spring comes, this club always delivers its best.”

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  • Spain is not racist.

    Commenting on the unfortunate events that took place during the Spain–Egypt friendly, Arbeloa replied, “I think Spain is not a racist country.”

    He added, “If it were, there would be problems every weekend. Some behaviors must be eradicated, and these are things I can’t change on my own. But I will continue to defend this principle.”

    He continued, “Spain must keep fighting these actions, but it is a great and very tolerant country. We should not generalize, but we must continue the same struggle with the same strength.”

  • Vinícius joke

    Arbeloa was asked about the best plan for Ibrahim Díaz, and he said: “To keep playing. He went through a difficult period, but he managed to get through it and proved the quality of the player he is. We have an exceptional team, and we will need everyone.”

    As for Vinícius Júnior, he said: “Fine, fine. Obviously Carletto (Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil’s coach) didn’t give him much rest! (laughs)”

    He then concluded his statement: “Real Madrid’s demands are very similar to what he experiences with the Brazil national team. He has played a large number of matches, and we will decide later what is best for him.”