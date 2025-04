This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Andre Onana 'shocked' by Man Utd pay cut and held talks with club management over contract issue A. Onana Manchester United Premier League Andre Onana was left 'shocked' to be handed a pay cut after Manchester United failed to qualify for the Champions League. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Onana ready to negotiate new Man Utd deal

Goalkeeper 'shocked' by pay cut last summer

Had talks with director over the issue Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Europa League MUN OL Match preview