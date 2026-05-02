Getty Images Sport
'What happens in the dressing room stays there' - Prickly Alvaro Arbeloa responds to Dani Ceballos 'explosive row' reports as tension builds at Real Madrid
Arbeloa remains tight-lipped on Ceballos clash
The atmosphere at Real Madrid is currently described as reaching boiling point following an "unpleasant face-to-face meeting" between Arbeloa and Ceballos. Reports suggest the 29-year-old midfielder has played his final game for the club after a complete breakdown in communication with his manager, leading to his exclusion from the squad that faced Real Betis last week.
When pressed on the alleged issues and the state of his relationship with the former Arsenal man, Arbeloa struck a defiant tone. “I don’t get into public debates about my players," the coach told reporters. "It’s been 20 years since I trained as a Real Madrid player, and the first thing I learnt from the veteran players was that what happens in the Real Madrid dressing room, stays in the Real Madrid dressing room.”
- Getty Images Sport
Addressing friction with senior squad members
Ceballos isn't the only individual reportedly at odds with the current regime, as whispers of discontent involving Raul Asencio and veteran full-back Dani Carvajal continue to circulate. Arbeloa, however, was quick to shoot down any suggestion that he has grown disillusioned with his squad, insisting that internal matters will remain behind closed doors.
“Of course not, I defend them publicly," Arbeloa said when asked if he was disappointed with his players. "I’m in their hands because of what they show me every day. That’s what a coach should do. We’ve had a pretty open relationship with most of them. Whatever needs to be resolved is between us. I will always defend them from this position.”
Mourinho rumours refuse to go away
The internal strife comes at a time when Arbeloa's long-term future at the Bernabeu is being called into question. With a Champions League exit still fresh in the memory and the Liga title slipping away, Jose Mourinho has been heavily linked with a sensational return to the Spanish capital to replace the 43-year-old.
Arbeloa remains adamant that the speculation is not a distraction for him or his staff. “No, I’m focused on the next game, and the noise doesn’t bother me," he explained. "I understand all the questions that you have to ask me. But my answer will remain the same. What I’m concerned about is the game tomorrow, and the three points, which for me is what is important, for my team, the players, the club. That’s the way I understand it.”
- Getty Images
Demanding more fight from the team
With only five games remaining in La Liga, Real Madrid trails Barcelona by 11 points, effectively letting the title slip away for consecutive seasons. Their latest setback came in a frustrating draw against Real Betis, where they conceded a last-minute equaliser. Despite defending the squad's character, Arbeloa conceded that recent performances have fallen short of the standard expected at the Bernabeu. He noted that talent alone is no longer enough to secure victories in the modern game, calling for a collective shift in mentality and tactical discipline.
“There are a lot of matches," Arbeloa concluded. "The results are far from what Real Madrid should be achieving. You can’t beat anyone these days just by getting off the bus. We have to improve a lot, collectively. The talent we have isn’t enough to just keep the ball on the ground and play individually. We need a plan, a structure, a way to disrupt the opposition."