'What happens in the dressing room stays there' - Prickly Alvaro Arbeloa responds to Dani Ceballos 'explosive row' reports as tension builds at Real Madrid

The atmosphere at Real Madrid is currently described as reaching boiling point following an "unpleasant face-to-face meeting" between Arbeloa and Ceballos. Reports suggest the 29-year-old midfielder has played his final game for the club after a complete breakdown in communication with his manager, leading to his exclusion from the squad that faced Real Betis last week.

When pressed on the alleged issues and the state of his relationship with the former Arsenal man, Arbeloa struck a defiant tone. “I don’t get into public debates about my players," the coach told reporters. "It’s been 20 years since I trained as a Real Madrid player, and the first thing I learnt from the veteran players was that what happens in the Real Madrid dressing room, stays in the Real Madrid dressing room.”



