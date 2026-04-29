Jose Mourinho responds to Real Madrid return reports as Benfica boss also reveals 'best place' he managed in

Reflecting on his storied career, which includes trophy-laden spells at Chelsea, Inter, and Real Madrid, Mourinho made a surprising admission about his time in the Italian capital. Despite being sacked by Roma in January 2024, he holds the club and its fanbase in the highest regard. "For me, it’s been the best place in my career. I’ve never felt such an incredible environment around a football team. The Olimpico was always full," Mourinho revealed.

The Portuguese manager guided Roma to Conference League glory in 2022 and the Europa League final the following year, creating a bond with the supporters that he believes is unmatched. He added on their struggles since his exit: "Not even when I won the Champions League did I see scenes like those. My Roma is finished. I don’t want to say anything else. Actually, just one thing. Nobody should blame the Roma fans for not winning. The Roma fans are the ones who support the team, and nobody should touch them."