Alisha Lehmann returns to Leicester for pre-season training after relegation to WSL 2

Leicester City Women have officially commenced their pre-season, marking the start of a critical rebuilding phase for WSL 2. The squad gathered at Belvoir Drive for a day dominated by intensive physical assessments, including screening, balance testing, and strength conditioning.

The atmosphere at the training ground was one of focus as the players donned their new training gear for the first time. The transition to the second tier follows a devastating conclusion to the previous season, where the team’s top-flight status was lost in dramatic fashion.