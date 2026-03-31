How Alessia Russo became one of Europe's most fearsome strikers with Arsenal and England star back in Ballon d'Or contention

Last Tuesday, the striker produced a finish against Chelsea that was simply stunning. Hit on the volley, after her first touch set the effort up perfectly, it gave Arsenal a crucial 3-1 lead to take into the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final, to be played at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. Four days later, she was at it again, netting a first-half hat-trick as the Gunners battered Tottenham 5-2 in the north London derby.
Breaking the deadlock with a header and rounding off her treble after a gift from Tottenham goalkeeper Lize Kop, it was perhaps the second goal that best summed up where Russo is right now. Making a well-timed run in behind the Spurs defence, she rounded Kop and didn't even look up to see where the goal was before drilling the ball beyond Toko Koga, the Tottenham defender who was covering on the line. It was Russo's 10th goal in her last eight games for club and country.
Last season, Russo scored 19 times, helping Arsenal to win the Champions League and England to win the European Championship to land herself a third-placed finish in the Ballon d'Or voting. She has surpassed that tally this season, sitting on 23 goals in a campaign that has seen the England star adapt and improve in new ways, to keep the Gunners' European title defence on track and her 2026 Golden Ball chances strong.