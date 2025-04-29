AFC West 2025 NFL Draft Grades: Analysis of Every Team's Picks

GOAL hands out grades to every AFC West team for their 2025 draft class

While most of the AFC West turned their early draft picks toward boosting their offenses, the Broncos zigged where others zagged, selecting Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron at No. 20 overall Thursday night.

Elsewhere, Las Vegas and the Los Angeles Chargers opted for first-round running backs, while Kansas City looked to patch up its battered offensive line.

With the 2025 draft done and dusted, GOAL hands out his initial grades for each team's incoming rookies.

(Disclaimer:- a three-year lookback usually isn't kind — to us or to the teams.)