'We started shamefully!' - Adrien Rabiot calls out France team-mates for 'unacceptable behaviour' during chaotic defeat to England in World Cup third-place playoff

Rabiot did not hide his frustration after the final whistle as he criticised France's first-half display and the behaviour of some of his team-mates.

"We started the first half quite shamefully," the AC Milan midfielder told beIN SPORTS. "I saw behaviour from some players that I'd never seen before. It's a bit disappointing because it was the last match to do well in this competition. There's a lot of disappointment after the loss against Spain, but there was work to be done until the very end and we can't just be content with sloppy play like that. We talked at halftime; we told ourselves we needed to show some pride, and it was much better in the second half because in the first half, some of the behavior was unacceptable."