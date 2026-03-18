A success story with a bittersweet ending? A controversial transfer decision is looming at VfB Stuttgart

Mittelstädt is by no means having a bad season, though a slight downward trend is evident when compared to his first two years in the club’s shirt. Ten goal contributions in 39 appearances so far is certainly an impressive tally and has already surpassed his debut season at VfB (seven). However, four of Mittelstädt’s five goals were scored from the penalty spot. Apart from purely attacking duties, Hendriks has, in many respects, outshone him. The 24-year-old not only excels as a better tackler (69.2 per cent) and passer (87.2 per cent), but is also significantly quicker on his feet. Against Leipzig, despite his 1.89-metre (!) height, he once again broke the 35 km/h mark, whilst Mittelstadt’s top speed stands at around 33 km/h. The trained centre-back also excels as a playmaker (three assists), as demonstrated by his exemplary cross for Ermedin Demirovic’s crucial goal that made it 2-1 against 1. FC Köln.

Statistics Maximilian Mittelstädt Ramon Hendriks Games (minutes played) 39 (2,836) 39 (2,534) Goals 5 0 Assists 5 3 Successful dribbles (Bundesliga) 64.7 per cent (11/17) 100 per cent (7/7) Passing accuracy (Bundesliga) 82.3 per cent 87.2 per cent Tackle success rate (Bundesliga) 64.5 per cent 69.2 per cent Clearances (Bundesliga) 2.73 per match 3.22 per match Ball recoveries (Bundesliga) 1.89 per match 0.59 per match Top speed ≈ 33 km/h 35.04 to 35.24 km/h

That is why, according to reports, those in charge around sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth are scouring the transfer market for alternatives for the left-back position. In this regard, there has recently been frequent speculation about a move for Cercle Brugge’s Nazinho, for whom a transfer fee of around ten million euros would likely be required. Especially as Hendrik’s future also appears to be up in the air. The Dutchman is said to be highly rated by several top clubs.

Mittelstädt has reportedly also attracted significant interest. According to reports, SSC Napoli are closely monitoring his situation, as they did last summer, whilst Juventus Turin are another Italian side said to have made an approach. Mittelstädt himself also hinted shortly before Christmas that, despite his contract running until 2028, a change of scenery could be on the cards in the not-too-distant future: “Perhaps it will be possible to take the next step at some point.”

A glance at Mittelstädt’s reported market value of €18 million suggests that VfB would stand to make a substantial profit should he be sold. The international, currently in his prime, could, however, be on the verge of signing one last major contract. From a purely financial perspective, a parting of ways in such a scenario would therefore be understandable for both sides. However, an abrupt end to Mittelstadt’s time in Swabia in this manner would also leave a somewhat bitter aftertaste.