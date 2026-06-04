According to The Athletic, Liverpool FC have now joined the race for the highly sought-after 19-year-old winger and have made contact with RB Leipzig to hold direct negotiations. The Reds are now said to be in the strongest position to sign Diomande, as The Athletic had already reported at the end of May.
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A spectacular transfer battle is heating up! Yan Diomande could net RB Leipzig €130 million
This stance contrasts with recent reports suggesting that Diomande has already given Paris Saint-Germain the green light for a move. The player himself addressed the speculation, saying: "I've been a PSG fan since I was a child. I think my father was a PSG fan too. But I'm not worrying about the future; I'm focusing entirely on the World Cup. We'll see what happens after that."
Diomande has also raved about the Reds in the past: "I'd like to play for Liverpool. I'm a huge Liverpool fan. My father dreams of seeing me play at Anfield one day. That's my dream too – and I want to make it come true."
Rumours persist because Liverpool are searching for a new right winger to replace Mohamed Salah, who is set to leave Anfield this summer.
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Liverpool and PSG are driving up Diomande's price: could RB Leipzig even get €130 million?
The fact that two wealthy clubs are chasing Diomande after his impressive Bundesliga debut season—and that both are his preferred destinations—plays right into RB Leipzig's hands. As reported by The Athletic, the competition could see Leipzig recoup the full €130 million they are demanding for the forward.
That fee would instantly lift the Ivory Coast international into second place on the Bundesliga's all-time transfer list, behind only Ousmane Dembélé, who cost Barcelona €148m when he moved from BVB.
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Red Bull boss advises against selling Diomande in the summer
Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff insists that RB Leipzig should not sell Ivorian forward Amadou Diomande, even for a record fee. "If I were the sporting director, I wouldn't sell this young player—who hasn't even been with us for a full season yet—no matter what price is offered," Mintzlaff told Sky at the end of April.
RB Leipzig must set itself the standard of not losing a player of Diomande's calibre after just one year. The chairman of the supervisory board therefore urged: "I can only advise the management to keep this player with us for the coming year as well." After all, Diomande "will certainly become even more expensive".
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RB Leipzig have signed the relatively unknown Diomande for €20 million, a move that left Raum initially shocked but eventually delighted.
Leipzig had signed Diomande, then still relatively unknown, from CD Leganés for 20 million. Even captain David Raum was taken aback by the fee. "I checked his market value in the summer and then saw what we'd paid," I then briefly asked whether there had been a typo in the offer or what the issue was," the German international told Sky at the end of last year.
His doubts evaporated after the first training session, when he told Leipzig sporting director Marcel Schäfer, "I congratulated him on the transfer." Schäfer and the club's scouting team would go on to earn widespread praise as the season unfolded.
With 12 goals and 9 assists in 33 Bundesliga appearances, Diomande proved pivotal as Leipzig secured third place and returned to the Champions League after missing out on European football the previous season.
For Diomande, it may well have been his last major success in a Leipzig shirt.