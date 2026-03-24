A nightmare year at the worst possible time! BVB prospect’s dream is shattered in the harshest possible way

In purely theoretical terms, Ricken and his team wouldn’t need to look too far afield. Data on the club’s own squad shows that both Cole Campbell and Julien Duranville are under contract with BVB until 2028.

Both youngsters, currently on loan, are lightning-fast and good at dribbling. They fit the profile they are looking for. Yet Ricken has not considered them. In Duranville’s case, this would be a shame; after all, the 19-year-old Belgian possesses immense talent. Like Campbell, he only joined a new club this winter and has made eleven appearances for FC Basel so far.

With Campbell, who is 20 years old and under contract with TSG 1899 Hoffenheim until the end of the season, the situation is entirely different. The American has accumulated a meagre 323 minutes of playing time so far this season, spread across seven appearances in the Bundesliga, 3. Liga and Regionalliga West.