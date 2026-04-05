Ghouli’s dominance over Salah is no longer just a one-off in a single match; it has become a consistent pattern this season.

The English-Ivorian defender has faced the Egyptian star on more than one occasion, both whilst at Crystal Palace and after his move to Manchester City, and has emerged victorious in five full encounters.

Each time, the result has been almost identical: Salah out of the game, trapped, and stunned, his usual sparkle missing, as if Guehi knows his moves in advance every time they meet and burdens him with a weight the ‘King’ has been unable to shake off.

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Gohi has secured three wins with Crystal Palace and two more with Manchester City, becoming the only player in Europe’s top five leagues to have beaten the same club five times this season.

With Crystal Palace, Guehi beat Liverpool once on penalties in the Community Shield, once in the Premier League and once in the EFL Cup, whilst with Manchester City he secured victories over the Reds in the league and the FA Cup.