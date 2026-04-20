Robert Lewandowski would need to accept a pay cut to extend his Barcelona contract, yet both parties believe a deal can be struck despite their financial expectations.

Concurrently, MLS side Chicago Fire—former club of Bayern legend Bastian Schweinsteiger—has reportedly submitted an opening bid to Lewandowski’s representatives, allowing the 37-year-old to link up with Barca immediately after the season.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia and Italy remain interested, with AC Milan and Juventus Turin both recently linked to the striker by name.