Getty Images Sport 76ers star Paul George undergoes knee surgery, injury will be re-evaluated before pre-season camp Veteran 76ers wing Paul George is expected to be re-evaluated before the start of training camp. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Paul George undergoes successful arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Monday

The wing will be re-assessed before the start of training camp

The 35-year-old signed a 4-year, $211 million contract with the 76ers last summer