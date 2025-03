INDIVISA looks at 14 athletes that are leading the way in the 2025 NWSL season

The 2025 NWSL season is here, and with it some key players looking to make major contributions for their squads, both on and off the field. There is a palpable momentum across all of women's sports, with female athletes being celebrated simply as athletes - no qualifiers, no limits.

INDIVISA looks at 14 athletes - all of which were part of Nike's 2025 NWSL kit release - that are leading the charge.