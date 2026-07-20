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'It's hard to close this wound' - Lionel Messi breaks silence on 'immense pain' of World Cup final disappointment against Spain
Messi admits deep pain after final loss
Messi has expressed the deep emotional toll following Argentina's failure to secure back-to-back world titles at the MetLife Stadium. After a grueling contest that saw Spain emerge victorious in extra time, the 39-year-old took to Instagram to share his first thoughts on the disappointment.
Despite the bitterness of the result, the Inter Miami star remained defiant and proud of his team's achievements over the last four years.
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Gratitude for the Argentine supporters
The veteran forward, who was appearing in a record-breaking sixth World Cup, was quick to pivot from his personal sorrow to thank the fans who travelled to North America. Throughout the 2026 tournament, the bond between the squad and the Albiceleste faithful remained a focal point of their journey.
Messi highlighted how this unity allowed the team to compete at the highest level despite the immense pressure of defending their crown.
“The pain is immense, and it will take time for this wound to heal," he wrote. "But I also hold on to all the good… The matches we turned around, giving our all, matches that will forever remain in our memories, the support of an entire country that, together with the hard work and effort of this group, led us to be, once again, among the best in the world. Today it's hard to fully appreciate what we accomplished, but this group reached two consecutive World Cup finals.
"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for every greeting and every message. Once again, we managed to unite as a country and be together, sharing the immense pride of being Argentinian.
"I also want to congratulate Spain on winning the championship."
Inconsolable scenes at MetLife Stadium
The final itself was a night of pure frustration for the Argentine icon, who was left inconsolable at MetLife Stadium as the final whistle blew. Spain’s tactical setup proved highly effective at limiting the captain’s influence, as he was restricted to just 54 touches over the 120 minutes of play.
Images of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner sobbing openly on the pitch quickly circulated globally, serving as a reminder of his dedication to the national cause even in the twilight of his career. Despite the exhaustion and the heartache, several Spanish players were seen approaching him after the match to offer their respects.
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Scaloni hails the legendary captain
While questions regarding Messi’s international retirement naturally dominated the post-match discourse, manager Lionel Scaloni chose to focus on the legacy of his captain rather than his future. Scaloni did not confirm whether any decision had been reached regarding the veteran's potential exit from the international stage, but he was unequivocal in his praise for the player's contribution to Argentine football history during his tenure.
The coach urged the public to focus on the joy the 39-year-old has provided over the years, regardless of the result in New Jersey. Referring to the impact of his talisman, Scaloni remarked: "I hope that everyone feels proud of him, of what he's achieved because he's the best football player ever stepping foot on a pitch.
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