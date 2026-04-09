Wrexham vs West Brom Predictions and Betting Tips: Red Dragons Roaring

Wrexham have made life difficult for Southampton on the opening day of the season, but they are sweating on the fitness of new signing Kieffer Moore.

Best bets for Wrexham vs West Brom

Tie @ +220 with BetMGM

Both Teams to score (Yes) @ -115 with BetMGM

Under 2.5 goals @ -160 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy ofBetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Wrexham to get a point on the board

Wrexham’s home form was the bedrock of their automatic promotion bid in League One last season. Phil Parkinson’s men won 17 of their 23 home games and lost only three. They have conceded just 15 goals and scored an average of almost two goals per game.

West Brom are set to field a makeshift right back in the absence of Furlong. Meanwhile, the Baggies are still far from convincing against Blackburn. Therefore, Wrexham are likely to have the energy and intensity to earn a share of the spoils in front of their own fans.

Realistically, West Brom will probably be content with taking a point back to the West Midlands, especially after their opening weekend victory. For the first of the three Wrexham vs West Brom predictions, backing a draw may be better than backing either team to win.

Wrexham vs West Brom Bet 1: Tie @ +220 with BetMGM

Both teams likely to find the net

Wrexham conceded just 15 goals in their 23 home games in League One last season. However, it’s difficult to imagine them having such a tight defence in the Championship. They shipped two late goals at Southampton, after tiring out late on.

As a newly promoted club, Wrexham lack the depth in their squad compared with most Championship teams. Opposition substitutes could play a big factor in games against the Red Dragons most weeks. Phil Parkinson’s men will put in an immense effort to stay in matches.

The likes of Josh Windass and Lewis O’Brien give Wrexham a decent chance of scoring. However, it’s going to be challenging for them to prevent the likes of Heggebo, Fellows, Ahearne-Grant, and Price from scoring as well.

Wrexham vs West Brom Bet 2: Both Teams to Score (Yes) @ -115 with BetMGM

Moore’s possible absence may hinder Wrexham’s attack

With Moore almost certain to miss out against the Baggies, Sam Smith appears likely to start against Albion. The former Reading forward has had little Championship experience and little time to gel with new signing, Josh Windass.

Aside from Windass and O’Brien, there’s still a lack of Championship experience in Wrexham’s creative midfield and final third. This means they are likely to remain a solid, workmanlike side, with little flair to tip the margins in their favour.

Albion only managed to score once against a Blackburn side that many fancy to be involved in the relegation shake-up next year. Therefore, backing the Under 2.5 goals is the most obvious play in the goal betting market.

Wrexham vs West Brom Bet 3: Under 2.5 Goals @-160 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Wrexham prepare for their first home game in the EFL Championship against Ryan Mason’s West Bromwich Albion at the Racecourse Ground.

The Red Dragons have almost managed to achieve a shocking result on the opening weekend of the season, having led against recently relegated Southampton until the last moments of the game. However, Phil Parkinson’s men conceded two late goals, which left them frustrated yet proud at the full-time whistle.

The biggest talking point after the Southampton match has been the fitness of star striker Kieffer Moore. The Welsh international was sidelined due to an ankle ligament injury. Early indications suggest the target man will be out for some time. This will leave Wrexham short of Championship nous in the final third.

West Brom travel to north Wales with confidence after their opening weekend victory at home against Blackburn Rovers. The Baggies, under new rookie boss Ryan Mason, restricted Rovers to just one shot on target but still rode their luck on occasions.

Albion will also travel to the Racecourse Ground without the services of first-choice right back, Darnell Furlong. The defender was sent off after he had received his second yellow card deep into the second half injury time and will serve a one-game suspension.

Probable lineups for Wrexham vs West Brom

Wrexham Expected Lineup: Ward; Cleworth, Brunt, Coady, Barnett, Cacace, Dobson, O’Brien, James, Windass, Smith

West Brom Expected Lineup: Griffiths; Diakite, Styles, Heggem, Phillips, Mowatt, Molumby, Price, Ahearne-Grant, Fellows, Heggebo