World Cup Final Half Time Show Markets: Performers and Songs Trading with Kalshi

World Cup Half-Time Show Markets

On Sunday, Spain vs Argentina kicks off at 3:00pm ET from MetLife Stadium. The 2026 World Cup halftime show, with Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber, BTS, and more, will start soon after the halftime whistle and last up to 20 minutes. This marks the first-ever WC final halftime show.

That said, we’ll discuss some of the top Kalshi markets to trade on related to the show.

Who will perform at the World Cup Halftime show?

Sunday’s halftime show is expected to be a spectacle on the level of a Super Bowl halftime performance. Other guests, like Coldplay and Burna Boy, have also been confirmed. Still, Kalshi’s markets list Post Malone, Swae Lee, and Sabrina Carpenter as other potential guests.

World Cup Haltime Show Guest Appearance Market Performer Chance Spotify Streams Post Malone 27% 55.0 billion Swae Lee 23% 15.8 billion Sabrina Carpenter 21% 24.8 billion Karol G 17% 37.5 billion Bad Bunny 7% 125.7 billion Drake 6% 137.3 billion Future 6% 53.9 billion J Balvin 4% 54.6 billion Justin Timberlake 4% 18.3 billion Rosalia 4% 14.5 billion

All chances are courtesy of Kalshi; current market prices can change as trading activity increases throughout the tournament.

Post Malone (27¢) has been confirmed for the closing ceremony, which is before the match, but that doesn’t mean he’ll perform during halftime as well. With Shakira as one of the halftime performers, collaborator Karol G (17¢) might follow suit.

Karol G and Shakira teamed up for the 2023 hit track “TQG”, which has amassed 1.5 billion streams. It’s the highest-streamed song between female Spanish-language artists on Spotify. With two Spanish-speaking teams in the final, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Karol G on stage.

Another value alternative to purchase contracts on is J Balvin (5¢), who performed at last year’s Club WC Final, which was also at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The Colombian reggaeton artist also contributed to the Coca-Cola anthem for the tournament, “Jump”.

World Cup Halftime Show First Song Market

The official tournament anthem, Shakira and Burna Boy’s “Dai Dai,” will undoubtedly be one of the songs performed during the halftime show. According to Kalshi, it is the most likely song to be performed first, with Madonna’s “Into the Groove” and Shakira’s “Waka Waka” at 6¢ each.

World Cup Halftime Show First Song Market Song Chance Spotify Streams Dai Dai 39% 188.9 million Into the Groove 7% 219.4 million Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) 6% 1.1 billion Hips Don’t Lie 3% 2.6 billion Dynamite 2% 2.3 billion Like a Prayer 2% 844.4 million they don’t know ‘bout us 1% 231.6 million

All chances are courtesy of Kalshi; current market prices can change as trading activity increases throughout the tournament.

With four different musical guests already confirmed, there’s plenty of choices for the first song. The tournament’s anthem “Dai Dai” (39¢) is a good trade to be the first, as it is the song that plays before the national anthems at every match, and fans are already familiar with it.

“Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)”, which has a price of 6¢, was the anthem for the 2010 tournament in South Africa, and would feel out of place as the first song for an American WC.

As the only confirmed American artist, Madonna could very well open the show. “Like a Prayer”, her most popular song on streaming services, would be a suitable opener. For 2¢, it would also be a very lucrative trade if it is the first song, as each winning contract is redeemed at $1.00.

World Cup Half Time Show With Kalshi

By trading volume, the most popular markets for the 2026 World Cup halftime show with Kalshi are “Who Will Perform?” followed by “First Song”. Still, there are no fewer than seven markets that you can purchase and sell contracts on related to the halftime show.

Instead of the first song, you can also trade on each song you think will, or won’t, be performed during the show. Each of the four confirmed main artists: Shakira, Madonna, Justin Bieber, and BTS has their own First Song market as well.

Trading on these markets could make for a more exciting watching experience, and you can lock in your profits at any time on Kalshi.

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