Wolves vs West Ham Predictions and Betting Tips: Tips for bottom-dwellers’ cup reprieve

This one could easily go the distance as two very out-of-sorts sides meet at Molineux. We’re backing Wolves to progress, but narrowly.

Best bets for Wolves vs West Ham

Wolves to qualify 1.72 @ -139 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals 2.05 @ -138 with bet365

Jhon Arias as anytime goalscorer @ +260 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Home advantage at play

When two out-of-form sides meet, any advantage off the pitch can make a difference - being at home is certainly one of them. Interestingly, Wolves’ home record in the Premier League was nearly identical to their away record last season, but they did defend better at Molineux. With the Hammers’ poor scoring record lately, they’ll be confident of keeping Wolves at bay.

Given that it’s a midweek cup game, you can never be sure of what sort of XIs will be on the field. Still, it gives both teams a chance to bounce back after their struggles in the opening games of their league campaign. It’s a winnable game for both, so they could field strong XIs, and Vítor Pereira’s men are slight favourites on home soil.

Wolves will be without Tito Gomes after his sending off against Bournemouth, and Enzo Gonzalez remains injured, but Pereira does have ample replacements. It’ll be a tight game regardless.

Wolves vs West Ham Bet 1: Wolves to qualify @ -139 with bet365

Goals are at a premium

As previously mentioned, both of these sides have struggled for goals at the start of the 2025/26 season. The hosts have not only failed to score, but they’ve also not created much either - with an xG of just 0.89, they’ve got the second-lowest average in the division.

West Ham, interestingly, have the fifth-highest xG at 1.47, but they also rank fifth for xGA at 1.45. Their lack of finishing power is their main issue. Not many goals are expected in this West Midlands clash.

The absence of Crysencio Summerville continues to be a blow for the Hammers, but with Jarrod Bowen fit, the visitors should have a chance. The WHU captain has called for everyone to take responsibility for their shaky start. The game could go either way, however, and it wouldn’t be surprising if it ultimately needed penalties to decide the winner.

Wolves vs West Ham Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals @ -138 with bet365

A Colombian threat

Jørgen Strand Larsen is strongly linked with a move away from Wolves, and Newcastle United are reportedly very interested. On top of that, he’s struggling with an Achilles, according to his manager, so either way, he’s unlikely to start this one. Any threat from the hosts will therefore need to come from somewhere else.

Jhon Arias, following his move from Fluminense, will be desperate to get off the mark in England, and this could be the perfect chance. He’ll be up against a West Ham side struggling under Graham Potter, so chances are likely to come his way. After losing Matheus Cunha, Goncalo Guedes and Rayan Ait-Nouri, somebody will need to step up - the Colombian hopes to rise to the occasion.

Wolves vs West Ham Bet 3: Jhon Arias as anytime goalscorer @ +260 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

The 2025/26 season couldn’t really have started much worse for Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United. They go into this Carabao Cup meeting occupying the bottom two places in the Premier League, and with just one goal scored between them. They’ve conceded 13 goals collectively over the first two matches of the campaign.

Wolves were hammered by Manchester City on the opening day, followed by a 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Matchday 2. The Hammers’ start has been just as rough, with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Sunderland, followed by a 5-1 thumping at home to Chelsea. Neither is in good shape going into this one.

Probable lineups for Wolves vs West Ham

Wolves expected lineup: Johnstone, Doherty, Mosquera, Bueno, Hoever, Bellegarde, Andre, Bueno, Munetsi, Kalajdzic, Arias

West Ham expected lineup: Hermansen, Todibo, Kilman, Aguerd, Wan-Bissaka, Ward-Prowse, Potts, Diouf, Paqueta, Bowen, Wilson