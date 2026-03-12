Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $75 in Bonuses for Celtics vs Thunder, NBA Games

Win real-money prizes by drafting players and making predictions with Underdog. New users who sign up with the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS and play $5 will get $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries. You can use the bonus for players in a 9:30pm ET Celtics vs Thunder game.

The third and final game on the Boston Celtics’ road trip presents another tough challenge. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder recently became the first NBA team to reach 50 wins this season and are on a six-game winning streak despite injury issues.

There are plenty of options for using your $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries. Below, our NBA expert will detail tonight’s Celtics vs Thunder game and the players you should be paying attention to for Fantasy, Pick’Em, and Champions picks.

Boston Celtics vs Oklahoma City Thunder - 3/12 - 9:30 PM ET

In an NBA primetime matchup on Prime Video, the Boston Celtics (43-22) head to Paycom Center for a 9:30pm ET game against the Oklahoma City Thunder (51-15).

While the Celtics could rest Jayson Tatum, who recently returned from an Achilles tear, tonight, Jaylen Brown should be fired up after getting ejected in Tuesday’s 125-116 loss against the Spurs. Brown was excellent on Tuesday, picking up seven assists in only 15 minutes.

With PG Derrick White also listed as questionable with a knee contusion, Brown could pick up seven or more assists for a seventh straight game. He will also be the Celtics’ number one scoring option if Tatum is out.

Also, consider drafting Payton Pritchard, who has averaged 37 points per game in the two games he’s played without White this season.

On OKC, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is always a good option, given he’s averaging 31.7 points per game and 6.6 assists. SGA was one rebound away from a 35-point, 15-assist triple-double in Monday’s narrow win over the Nuggets.

Isaiah Hartenstein remains out for the Thunder, so Jaylin Williams is worth considering. Williams has averaged 14 rebounds per game in his last three games with 30+ minutes.

