Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries for Kings vs Knicks & NHL

The spotlight shines on the NBA showdown between the Sacramento Kings and New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET, alongside an NHL clash featuring the Vegas Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET.

How to claim the Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS

Get Started – Head to Underdog’s promo page and enter code GOALBONUS. Sign Up & Verify – Create your account and confirm you’re 21+. Fund Your Account – Deposit at least $5 to activate the offer. Make a Pick – Place a qualifying entry of $5+ through Underdog’s Picks. Collect Your Bonus – Once your entry settles, receive $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries for NBA, NHL, NFL, and EPL contests.

Important Details

Available in: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, WY

Fantasy bonuses are not withdrawable as cash

NHL—Vegas Golden Knights vs Montreal Canadiens, Jan 27, 7:00 PM ET

Jack Eichel has been drawing attention for shots-line props (e.g., over 2.5 shots) given his role as Vegas’s primary threat and consistent shooting rate this season, making his shots total a viable player-prop target.

Cole Caufield remains a strong scoring option to consider on the goal scorer markets, or anytime goalscorer props after his recent scoring surge and multi-goal performances, and Mark Stone also figures on many “to score” lists with respectable lines. You might also scout assist or points props for Nick Suzuki, given Montreal’s scoring depth and opponents’ defensive lapses recently.

NBA—Sacramento Kings vs New York Knicks, Jan 27, 7:30 PM ET

With the Knicks favored and the pace expected to be up (New York’s offense sits in the high 110s while Sacramento has allowed big scoring nights), Jalen Brunson (NYK) is a key target for Over on points or assists. Karl-Anthony Towns also presents a strong scoring/rebound piece with 20.5 PPG and 11.4 RPG, so multi-stat lines (e.g., points + rebounds) could be appealing.

On the Kings' side, DeMar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook are the go-to shot creators; DeRozan’s scoring prop could deliver, particularly if he gets volume early, while Westbrook’s triple-digit assist upside can make an Over on assists tempting if Sacramento falls behind and he pushes playmaking.

Beware the Domantas Sabonis points under prop (Under 16.5), which some markets currently favor given his recent scoring lull, and Mikal Bridges under assists (Under 4.5) could pop if he stays more scoring-focused than distributing. Injury flags like Zach LaVine questionable and Keegan Murray out also tip the scales toward New York’s stars seeing extra usage.

