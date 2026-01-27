Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $2000 in FanCash for Pistons vs Nuggets & NHL

Tonight’s headline clash sees the Detroit Pistons take on the Denver Nuggets in the NBA at 9:00 PM ET. The NHL battle featuring the Buffalo Sabres vs Toronto Maple Leafs is set for 7:00 PM ET.

NBA—Detroit Pistons vs Denver Nuggets, Jan 27, 9:00 PM ET

Detroit (-260) comes in with a 33-11 record and is surprisingly one of the top teams in the East, while Denver (+210) sits 31-15 and is fighting for positioning in the West.

Cade Cunningham remains the biggest story for the Pistons, averaging about 25.3 PPG, 9.7 APG, and near-triple-double production this season, and with Jalen Duren providing double-digit rebounds and physicality inside.

For Denver, the big news is the uncertain availability of Nikola Jokić (the three-time MVP and the team’s top scorer/rebounder/assister), along with several other rotation pieces like Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon, all listed as questionable or out due to injury concerns.

With both offenses capable of pushing pace and scoring, betting angles include Nuggets to cover (-110) if Jokić plays, or alternatively Over 219.5 points (-110) given both teams’ scoring metrics — but if Denver is truly shorthanded, Detroit’s balance could keep this surprisingly close.

NHL—Buffalo Sabres vs Toronto Maple Leafs, Jan 27, 7:00 PM ET

The Buffalo Sabres host the Toronto Maple Leafs in an Atlantic Division matchup that’s priced tight, with Toronto around -115 on the moneyline, Buffalo near -105, and the total set at 6.5 goals.

Buffalo comes in leaning on its speed and scoring punch, led by Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch, while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has given them steady goaltending, making the Sabres competitive against top teams.

Toronto counters with elite firepower of its own in Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander, though the Leafs have been more inconsistent defensively and haven’t always closed games cleanly.

With both teams capable of trading goals and the odds reflecting a near coin-flip, bettors are looking at a high-tempo game where the Over 6.5 (-110) or value on the Sabres at home stands out if Buffalo can keep Toronto’s top line in check.

