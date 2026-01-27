bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Pelicans vs Thunder, & NHL

Enjoy a thrilling day of sports action today, January 27, featuring three marquee matchups. The NBA delivers a showdown as the New Orleans Pelicans take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET. Prior to that, the NHL battle between the Nashville Predators and the Boston Bruins goes live at 7:00 PM ET.

bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET

bet365 Bonus Code Verified: 1/27/2026

Boost your game-day excitement! Use the bet365 bonus code GOALBET to unlock $200 in Bonus Bets, extra juice for today’s top matchups.

Claim the bet365 bonus code to get sports bonuses.

Get your hands on the best sportsbook bonuses with our expert’s guide to bonus bets.

Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting sites in the US.

How to Claim Your $200 Bonus Bets on bet365

Sign Up – Visit bet365 through our secure link and enter promo code GOALBET during registration. Verify Eligibility – Complete identity checks to confirm you meet age and participation requirements. Deposit & Wager – Add at least $10 to your account, then place a qualifying bet of $5+ on any market with odds of -500 or longer. Receive Your Bonus – Once your first wager settles, $200 in Bonus Bets will be credited to your account, ready to use across a wide range of sports and markets. Note: Bonus bets are not withdrawable as cash and must be used within seven days.

Play with confidence thanks to bet365’s Safety Net, which protects your first wager up to $1,000. If your opening bet doesn’t win, your stake is refunded as bonus credits—giving you another shot to make big plays. Apply those bonuses across a wide range of markets to keep the action thrilling and every matchup full of possibilities.

Available to players in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV.

Using your bet365 bonus code

NBA—New Orleans Pelicans vs Oklahoma City Thunder, Jan 27, 8:00 PM ET

Oklahoma City is a heavy favorite in this one (-900), with the Thunder dominant at home and strong against a struggling New Orleans side (+600), reflecting their 37-10 record compared to the Pelicans’ 12-36 this season.

OKC’s offense is elite, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who’s averaging around 32+ points and 6+ assists, and Chet Holmgren’s versatile scoring and rim protection, giving OKC multiple ways to put up points.

New Orleans counters with Zion Williamson (about 21–22 PPG) and Trey Murphy III (22 PPG) as their key scorers, but overall, the Pelicans have been inconsistent and lag deep in the Western Conference standings.

Given the history of one-sided results in this matchup and the Thunder’s superior efficiency on both ends, Oklahoma City to cover (-110) as favorites and control tempo looks like the cleaner betting angle here.

NHL—Nashville Predators vs Boston Bruins, Jan 27, 7:00 PM ET

bet365 moneylines have this game as a close one, listing both the Bruins and Predators at -110. The total is set at 6.5 goals.

Boston has won three of their last five games and boasts a solid home record, as stars like David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie provide consistent scoring punch and a dangerous power play. Nashville has been more inconsistent, scoring fewer goals and allowing more at even strength, although veterans Steven Stamkos and Ryan O’Reilly can get hot on the road.

Given Boston’s recent momentum and home-ice edge at TD Garden, the Bruins are the lean to cover the -1.5 spread (-250), though the tight total suggests this could be competitive if Nashville finds rhythm early.

More Promo Codes

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.

More on the bet365 bonus codes

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 Bonus offer Bet $5 or more, get $200 in sports bonuses bet365 Bonus code GOALBET bet365 Bonus offer terms and conditions Deposit Required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, and VA only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Bonus Bets at bet365. Minimum odds -500 or greater.