BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for Pistons vs Nuggets & NHL

In a potential NBA Finals preview, the Detroit Pistons head on the road for a 9:00pm EST game against the Denver Nuggets. Nikola Jokic remains out, but the Nuggets have held up well without their star center.
BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 1/27/2026
Get up to $1500 in bonus bets for the game with a 20% deposit match from the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500. In Italy, Fiorentina and Como meet in a 3:00pm EST Coppa Italia match. The Vegas Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens also face off in a 7:00pm EST NHL game.
How to claim the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500
Before you claim $1500 in bonus bets with the BetMGM bonus code, read our guide below:
For new users in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY
What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?
NBA - Detroit Pistons vs Denver Nuggets - 1/27 9:00 PM EST
Going for their sixth win in seven games, the Detroit Pistons (-5.5) take on the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena tonight at 9:00pm EST. The Pistons have won each of their previous three road games, and the Nuggets will be without star center Nikola Jokic tonight.
They did recently get Jonas Valanciunas (O/U 12..5 rebounds) back from an injury, though. In two games without Jokic this season, Valanciunas has averaged 16.5 points and nine rebounds. Nuggets F Aaron Gordon is also out tonight.
While Denver has coped with Jokic’s absence, they’re only 4-6 SU in their ten most recent games without Gordon. The Pistons have the NBA’s best defensive rating in January, and the under is 10-1 in their preceding 11 games.
With some offensive weapons out, the under is also 4-0 in the Nuggets’ last four games. Take under 218.5 points (-110) tonight.
NHL - Vegas Golden Knights vs Montreal Canadiens - 1/27 7:00 PM EST
Following their joint-largest defeat in franchise history, the Vegas Golden Knights (-118) match up with the Montreal Canadiens (-102) at Bell Centre at 7:00pm EST (ESPN+). The Golden Knights embarrassingly fell 7-1 to the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Canadiens have lost back-to-back games and four of their previous six. Both teams have been allowing quite a few goals lately. Over the last five games, Vegas has conceded 3.6 goals per game, and Montreal has given up 4.2 goals per game.
The Canadiens’ Cole Caufield (+155 to score) is coming off a hat trick and has scored in five consecutive games. Expect goals here and take over 6.5 goals at -110.
