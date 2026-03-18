Vasco vs Fluminense Predictions - Brasileirao March 18th

Check out the Vasco vs Fluminense predictions for this massive clash in Rio de Janeiro, this Wednesday (03/18), at 8:30pm ET, for the Brasileirao.

Vasco vs Fluminense Predictions

Vasco Moneyline @ + 210

Under 9.5 total corners @ - 115

Both Teams to Score (NO) @ - 110

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbook, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Cruz-Maltino looks for the upset in the derby

Derbies usually level the playing field, regardless of where the teams sit in the standings. Vasco enters the pitch with their backs against the wall due to their league position, but they are also motivated by the chance to snag a signature win against a direct rival.

Even though they are facing an opponent in better form, Cruz-Maltino showed last round that they can hold their own even when the chips are down. In a duel typically defined by high intensity and grit, Vasco may find the gaps needed to pull off an upset.

Vasco vs Fluminense Prediction 1: Vasco Moneyline @ + 210

Trend points toward a gridlock

Derbies are generally chess matches—highly strategic affairs with heavy battles in the midfield and very little breathing room for consistent offensive creation. This tactical setup usually limits plays down the wings and, consequently, the number of corner kicks.

With both teams trying to dictate the tempo and avoiding overextending themselves defensively, the trend points toward a balanced stalemate over the 90 minutes. Therefore, the corner count is likely to stay below the average seen in other matchups this week.

Vasco vs Fluminense Prediction 2: Under 9.5 total corners @ - 115

Defenses could take center stage

Despite Fluminense’s hot streak on offense, derbies have a different DNA, characterized by heightened defensive focus and fewer clear-cut scoring chances. Vasco, playing as the home side at the Maracana, will likely prioritize a "safety first" stance.

If the match follows this balanced rhythm with tight marking on both sides, clear opportunities will be few and far between. In this scenario, there is a strong possibility that only one side manages to find the back of the net.

Vasco vs Fluminense Prediction 3: Both Teams to Score (NO) @ - 110 odds at Betano

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Vasco and Fluminense meet once again for another Rio derby in the Brasileirao. The match takes place at the iconic Maracana and pits two teams in very different stages of the competition against each other. While Cruz-Maltino is fighting to steer clear of the basement, Tricolor arrives riding high on a strong run of results, contending at the top of the pack.

Vasco is coming off an electric draw against Cruzeiro at the Mineirao. The team played much of the second half a man down after Cauan Barros was sent off, yet they still came within an eyelash of victory before conceding the equalizer in the 94th minute. In the Brasileirao, the team has five points in six games, with one win, two draws, and three losses.

Fluminense is enjoying a much brighter moment. Last round, they beat Athletico-PR 3-2 in a thriller at the Maracana, netting the winner in stoppage time. With that result, the Tricolor reached 13 points and currently holds third place in the standings, with four wins, one draw, and just one loss in six matches.

Predicted Lineups: Vasco vs Fluminense

Vasco: Leo Jardim, Paulo Henrique, Saldivia, Robert Renan, Cuiabano, Hugo Moura, Thiago Mendes, Tchê Tchê, Nuno Moreira, Andres Gomez, and David.

Fluminense: Fabio, Samuel Xavier, Freytes, Jemmes and Renê (Arana), Hercules, Martinelli and Lucho Acosta, Canobbio, Savarino, and John Kennedy (Rodrigo Castillo).