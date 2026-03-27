Switzerland vs Germany Predictions: Die Mannschaft to share spoils

Our betting expert expects Murat Yakin’s Switzerland and Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany to hold each other to a stalemate at St. Jakob’s Park.

Best Predictions for Switzerland vs Germany

Switzerland Moneyline or draw & Both teams to score - Yes, @ +140 with bet365

Over 3.5 total goals, @ +150 with bet365

Serge Gnabry to score or assist, @ +150 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Swiss unbeaten streak meets Germany’s resolve

Switzerland have not been defeated since they suffered a 3-2 loss against Spain in the Nations League back in November 2024. This 10-match unbeaten run has really lifted morale inside the Swiss camp ahead of the World Cup.

Six of Switzerland’s last eight home fixtures have seen both teams score. Furthermore, they also conceded goals in their final two qualifiers against Sweden and Kosovo.

Yet, the hosts have managed to keep a clean sheet in five of their last seven international fixtures, including two of their last three home wins. Germany mirror that defensive solidity, having won each of their last four qualifiers without conceding.

Julian Nagelsmann’s men have been scoring freely too. That combination of solid defence and potent attack suggests we could see a high-scoring, tightly contested affair in Basel. Since both teams are expected to experiment with their starting lineups, an open game is even more likely.

Switzerland will have momentum and home advantage on their side. Germany boast incredible pedigree and defensive resolve. We expect the hosts to avoid defeat in a game where both teams manage to score.

Switzerland vs Germany Prediction 1: Switzerland Moneyline or draw & Both teams to score - Yes, @ +140 with bet365

St. Jakob’s Park braced for a goal fest

Other than two draws during their qualifying campaign, Switzerland have been superb in attack. The Rossocrociati scored 14 goals across their six qualifiers - scoring three once and four twice – finishing with a goal difference of +12.

Their current 10-match unbeaten streak includes three friendly victories, with each featuring three or more goals. Evidently, they know exactly how to handle quick transitions and punish their opponents.

Germany have seen fewer than three goals in four of their last five away games. However, the visitors were far from quiet during the qualifiers. They sealed their five-match winning streak with a 6-0 domination of Slovakia. In addition, three of their six qualifiers produced at least four total goals.

St. Jakob’s Park is set to witness two teams with serious attacking firepower going head-to-head. Because of this, a high-scoring clash is very much on the cards.

Switzerland vs Germany Prediction 2: Over 3.5 total goals, @ +150 with bet365

Bayern star poised for impact

Bayern Munich attacker Serge Gnabry is currently Germany’s main talisman going forward. He has recorded 10 goals and 10 assists across 34 competitive club appearances this season, securing his status as one of Bayern’s most prized assets.

Gnabry starred in all six of Germany’s World Cup qualifiers, scoring three and providing one assist in the process. He missed much of Nagelsmann’s early tenure due to injury. However, has since established himself as a regular starter, featuring in 10 of 14 games under the former Bayern coach.

The 30-year-old regularly weakens opposing defences using his darting runs and accurate passes. He will undoubtedly be a major focal point that the Swiss defence must try to contain.

With adequate support from his teammates, Gnabry could find the net again. Given his versatility to drop deep and facilitate play in the final-third, he is just as likely to provide a decisive assist.

Switzerland vs Germany Prediction 3: Serge Gnabry to score or assist, @ +150 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Switzerland 2-2 Germany

Switzerland 2-2 Germany Goalscorers prediction: Switzerland: Granit Xhaka, Breel Embolo; Germany: Serge Gnabry, Nick Woltemade

With the World Cup approaching, Switzerland and Germany are finalizing their preparations at St. Jakob’s Park. The two European neighbours will kick off the new calendar year in Basel, which is Switzerland’s third-largest city.

Switzerland are playing as hosts for the first time this year, having successfully secured top spot in their World Cup qualifying group. Murat Yakin’s team managed to win four and draw two of their six Group B fixtures.

They currently boast an impressive 10-match unbeaten run across all competitions, which includes friendlies. This stands as one of Switzerland’s finest runs in recent history. However, it is worth noting that two of their last three outings have ended in a draw.

Meanwhile, Germany will travel south following an excellent five-match winning streak. That run started immediately after a 2-0 qualifying defeat against Slovakia, which was their only setback in Group A.

Since that loss, Die Mannschaft have recorded four consecutive victories and kept a clean a clean sheet in each, allowing them to claim the top spot. The 2026 World Cup will represent the 18th consecutive appearance at the finals for the four-time world champions.

These two nations share plenty of history together. They have faced each other 53 times in the past, but Switzerland have managed to win just once across their last 22 encounters.

However, having home advantage at St. Jakob’s Park certainly changes the dynamic. The Swiss have plenty of momentum, while Germany boast a very strong defence. Ultimately, a draw seems like the most probable outcome.

Probable lineups for Switzerland vs Germany

Switzerland expected lineup: Kobel, Rodriguez, Akanji, Elvedi, Widmer, Xhaka, Aebischer, Sow, Manzambi, Embolo, Rieder

Germany expected lineup: Baumann, Raum, Schlotterbeck, Rudiger, Baku, Goretzka, Pavlovic, Sane, Gnabry, Wirtz, Woltemade