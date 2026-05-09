Sunderland vs Manchester United Predictions: Momentum with visitors

Our betting expert expects Manchester United to continue their excellent run of form and beat Sunderland on Saturday.

Best Predictions for Sunderland vs Manchester United

BTTS - Yes @ -143

1x2 - Manchester United Moneyline @ -110

Anytime goalscorer - Matheus Cunha @ +210

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No clean sheet in this game

The home side haven’t been scintillating up front, having scored 37 goals in 35 league matches. However, 23 of those goals arrived at the Stadium of Light, an indication of their strength at home. On the flip side, they’ve conceded 19 goals in 17 home games, averaging 1.12 goals per game, which will encourage the visitors.

United are the third-best attacking team in the Premier League, with 63 goals from 35 games. Only Arsenal (69) and Manchester City (67) have scored more than the Red Devils this term. Away from home, they’re tied third with 27 goals in 17 matches, behind only Man City and Chelsea.

The visitors haven’t kept a clean sheet in 15 of their 17 away dates so far, while Sunderland haven’t shut out an opponent in 11 of their 17 home matches. United have seen 82% of their away matches produce goals at both ends. Meanwhile, four of their most recent five outings saw goals on both sides of the field.

Sunderland vs Manchester United Prediction 1: BTTS - Yes @ -143

Form favouring the visitors

Momentum is firmly in Manchester United’s favour, as the visitors have lost just one of their last six league matches. They’re on a run of three consecutive victories and are undefeated across their last two away league games.

Sunderland are struggling to get over the line. The Black Cats are winless in their last three, with last week’s draw halting consecutive defeats. Only two wins in their last five matches suggest that this fixture will be a tough one for the hosts.

It’s worth noting that the Red Devils won the reverse fixture 2-0. That win is part of a run of three league wins in a row against these opponents. Sunderland’s last win against United came in 2016, suggesting that the Old Trafford outfit are likely to bag maximum points on Saturday.

Sunderland vs Manchester United Prediction 2: 1x2 - Manchester United Moneyline @ -110

Cunha settling in Manchester

Manchester United’s Premier League goals have come primarily from five players. Benjamin Sesko tops the charts with 11 goals, and then there are three players with nine goals each. They are Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbuemo, and Casemiro, while Bruno Fernandes has netted eight league goals.

However, one of the men in form at the moment is Cunha. The Brazilian has started to enjoy life in Manchester. It took him six minutes to find the back of the net last weekend against Liverpool.

His previous two appearances both delivered goals, which is why he’s our choice for breaching the home defence on Saturday.

Sunderland vs Manchester United Prediction 3: Anytime goalscorer - Matheus Cunha @ +210

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Sunderland 1-2 Manchester United

Sunderland 1-2 Manchester United Goalscorers prediction: Sunderland: Brian Brobbey; Manchester United: Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko

Sunderland will be content with how their first season back in the Premier League has panned out. With three games remaining, the Black Cats are 12th in the division and have accumulated 47 points. To give it context, that’s 23 more points than they had at the same stage in the last season that they were in the English top flight.

Regis Le Bris has done a remarkable job with his side, who were unbeaten at home in their first 12 league fixtures this season. Since then, there has been a slight drop off, but it was always expected in their first Premier League campaign after nine years. Their 1-1 draw away to Wolves last week was a prime example of Sunderland being satisfied with where they are.

With Champions League football already secure for Manchester United, it remains to be seen what kind of intensity they bring. Michael Carrick might use these last few fixtures to experiment with his team or give fringe players a run. The former midfielder has brought serious stability back to the club.

This was highlighted in their 3-2 victory over long-term rivals Liverpool last weekend. However, United did surrender an early 2-0 lead and allowed their opponents back into the game. Recent history suggests that the Red Devils could be back to their old selves, which could spell danger for the hosts.

Probable lineups for Sunderland vs Manchester United

Sunderland expected lineup: Roefs, Mukiele, Geertruida, Alderete, Mandava, Xhaka, Sadiki, Hume, Le Fee, Talbi, Brobbey

Manchester United expected lineup: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha, Sesko