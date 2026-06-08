Spurs vs Knicks Predictions - NBA Finals Picks & Odds - 6/8/2026

The Knicks pulled off another road win to continue their remarkable playoff run in Game 2. Having taken the opener with a big comeback, they stayed the course on Friday and did just enough to fight off San Antonio’s own late surge.

The Knicks are now unbeaten in their last 13 postseason outings and are two games away from their first NBA title since 1973; but the Spurs showed in the Western Conference Finals that they can never be counted out.

Spurs vs Knicks Predictions

Spurs Moneyline (+110)

Over 216.5 points (-111)

Victor Wembanyama 25+ points (-172)

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

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Trailing 83-74 going into the fourth quarter, the Spurs came fighting back and led by two points with less than a minute to play. But Jalen Brunson leveled the game with a close-range jumper and then hit one of two free throws at the end to bring it home 105-104 for the Knicks. Brunson finished with 20 points, five rebounds, six assists and five steals in a strong all-round performance, while Karl-Anthony Towns showed out by sinking 3-5 3-point attempts.

Spurs vs Knicks Odds

Spread: Knicks -2.5 (-105)

Knicks -2.5 (-105) Moneyline: (Knicks -135, Spurs +110)

(Knicks -135, Spurs +110) Total: 216.5

Spurs vs Knicks Picks

Spurs keep series alive (San Antonio ML) @ +110

This young San Antonio team simply has to win Monday to avoid going three games down and most likely waving goodbye to their NBA Championship hopes. But the Spurs have faced adversity before, and despite being rated as the underdog for the first time this series I can see them taking the win on the road.

To do so, they must cut out the mistakes. Just like in Game 1 giveaways proved costly for San Antonio on Friday, with its 16 turnovers giving the Knicks 17 points - a significant tally in such a hard-fought series. The Spurs will also lament their lack of precision from the line as they went 19-27 on free throws, a 70.4% accuracy rate. Their defense has held up well despite the losses, holding the Knicks to a mere 38 points in the paint last time round against a season average of 48.6 ppg - now they have to step up with the ball in hand. There is enough talent in this Spurs lineup to make that happen.

Spurs vs Knicks Prediction 1: Spurs ML @ +110

Desperate San Antonio push for points @ -111

The first two games of this series have been extremely low-scoring affairs, the most recent at the Frost Bank Center finishing 105-104 and missing an already low under by 5.5 points. Game 3, however, should take on a different dynamic.

The Spurs have no choice but to push the tempo against this extremely accomplished Knicks backcourt. They have shown they can put up big numbers throughout the season, averaging 118.6 points a game to rank third among NBA franchises. At the same time, that should open up the San Antonio defense enough for the Knicks to show off their own offensive potential. Back this one to buck the trend and finish with a big number on the board.

Spurs vs Knicks Prediction 2: Over 216.5 points @ -111

All eyes on Wemby - 25+ points @ -172

If San Antonio is going to get the win that keeps this series competitive, it is likely to come down to what its giant young center does on the court.

Victor Wembanyama has had by his standards a quiet Finals so far but still finished with 29 points and nine rebounds on Friday as he stayed on the court for all but eight minutes of Game 2. The Spurs were +6 during his extended playing time and -7 without him, underlining just how important the French ace is to this team.

He will have to put in a similar shift Monday and the extra day rest will be more than welcome. It is always safer to back Wemby to come up big and that is exactly what I am expecting to happen.

Spurs vs Knicks Prediction 3: Victor Wembanyama 25+ points @ -172

Spurs vs Knicks Start Time

Start Time: 8.30pm EST

8.30pm EST Location: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Address: 4 Pennsylvania Plaza, New York City, NY.

4 Pennsylvania Plaza, New York City, NY. TV & Streaming: ABC, NBA League Pass (out of market),TSN, Sportsnet, Fubo.

Game 3 is already a make-or-break game for San Antonio after it fell behind 2-0 to this formidable Knicks team on Friday. The Knicks will have a packed Madison Square Garden behind them as they look to continue what has been one of the greatest playoff runs in living memory so far, with an eye on their first NBA title in more than 50 years.