River vs Sarmiento Junín Predictions - Liga Argentina March 15th

River vs Sarmiento Junín Predictions

River Moneyline: @ -208

Over 2.5 goals: @ +115

Both Teams to Score (YES): @+138

Our prediction backs a 2-1 victory for River over Sarmiento Junín.

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbook, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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River vs Sarmiento Junín Prediction 1: River Moneyline @ -208

In their home fixtures, River Plate has only dropped one game so far this campaign, stringing together three consecutive wins at the Monumental. Even so, their overall performance continues to leave both the fans and the front office unsatisfied.

Individual flashes of brilliance are what have saved River’s run in Liga Argentina. This time, they face a Sarmiento side with a porous defense that has leaked nine goals in 10 matches. Furthermore, the squad from Junín is coming off back-to-back road losses against Huracán and Estudiantes. Recent history points toward a River Plate victory over Sarmiento Junín on their home turf.

River vs Sarmiento Junín Prediction 2: Over 2.5 goals @ +115

At home, the Millonario is known for being a squad capable of finding the back of the net more than twice per game. This was evident in their recent 3-1 win over Banfield—the match that served as Marcelo Gallardo’s swan song as manager.

On the other hand, Sarmiento is reeling from a dismal start. As the weeks go by, the team shows no signs of improvement from the backline to the attack, having conceded as many as five goals in a single away match. However, they are still a side that maintains a scoring average of one goal per game. It’s highly likely both teams will push the total over 2.5 goals in the capital.

River vs Sarmiento Junín Prediction 3: Both Teams to Score @+138

Unlike other clubs, River Plate stands out by consistently netting over 1.5 goals per game. With only one home loss, "Chacho" Coudet is looking for a way to jump-start his tenure as the Millonario skipper.

He faces a Sarmiento team that has been unable to hold onto a lead in ten Liga Argentina matchdays. They’ve conceded nine goals while only scoring six, a major headache for Facundo Sava as they fight for a spot in the next round. Recent head-to-head matchups suggest both sides will get on the scoresheet this weekend at the Monumental.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Argentine First Division football returns, and River will once again look to make the Monumental a fortress against a Sarmiento side that continues to underwhelm in Liga Argentina, following a scoreless draw at home against Racing.

Meanwhile, the Millonario has a new man at the helm after putting their trust in Eduardo Coudet, who will be hunting for a winning debut in Buenos Aires. The team comes in with two wins, one draw, and two losses so far this season. Based on the analysis of both squads, River is in a prime position to secure a home win and get their league campaign back on track.

Predicted Lineups: River vs Sarmiento Junín

River: Beltrán, Montiel, Quarta, Rivero, Acuña, Vera, Moreno, Subiabre, Driussi, Galván, Freitas.

Sarmiento Junín: Burrai, Santamaría, Seyral, Insauralde, Suárez, Zabala, Martínez, García, Contrera, Marabel, Diaz.