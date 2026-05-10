PSG vs Brest Predictions: Parisiens take a big step towards the title

We’re backing the Champions League finalists to get the job done as they close in on another league title.

Best predictions for PSG vs Brest

PSG to win and over 3.5 goals @ +100

Both teams to score @ -110

Desire Doue as anytime goalscorer @ -110

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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All change at PSG

After knocking out Bayern Munich, and before facing title rivals, RC Lens, we’re expecting Paris Saint-Germain to make changes. Luis Enrique will want to rest and/or protect his key men, and they do have a six-point lead in Ligue 1. This game could all but confirm another league title, but they don’t need to be at full strength to bag three points.

Lucas Chevalier is likely to miss out for the hosts again, and it’d be a surprise to see Achraf Hakimi back in contention. PSG are in good shape in terms of availability, and their strength in depth has been crucial. Meanwhile, Brest could welcome back Bradley Locko and Kamory Doumbia, while Daouda Guindo is expected in the XI after serving his suspension.

Les Rouge-et-Bleu dominated the last time these two faced off, winning 3-0 away from home. We’re expecting a similar outcome this time around, with plenty of goals from what could effectively be the hosts’ B team. It could be a very tough afternoon for Les Pirates.

PSG vs Brest Prediction 1: PSG to win and over 2.5 goals @ +100

Backing Les Ty' Zefs to land a punch

As good as PSG are, they can be scored against. Bayern scored five past them in two games, and Lorient got two in their most recent league fixture as well. With a much-changed XI taking to the field at the Parc des Princes, so the visiting side may find the net.

Former PSG academy graduate, Junior Dina Ebimbe, will be eager to show his old club what they’re missing. He has three goals in five games, too. Ultimately, though, we back the hosts to score more than the visitors - even if we do get goals at both ends.

Brest have found the net in nine of their last 12 matches, and got three against PSG’s title-challengers, Lens, last month. Eric Roy’s men have caused issues for several teams in 2025/26, and we think they’ll do so again in Paris. It could be a fun game for the neutral.

db PSG vs Brest Prediction 2: Both teams to score @ -110

Les Parisiens scintillating attack

It’s not easy picking a goalscorer at PSG, given the sheer amount of attacking talent Enrique has at his disposal. Additionally, it remains to be seen whether the likes of Ousmane Dembele or Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will feature after their efforts in midweek. The French giants have had 20 different players on the scoresheet this season, though, so they’re unlikely to struggle.

Desire Doue is one of them, with the young Frenchman scoring 12 goals across all competitions in 2025/26. He’s probably not started as many games as he’d have liked, but he has delivered when called upon. The 20-year-old has 22 goals and assists, including two in his last two Ligue 1 matches.

It’s tough to say how Enrique will play it in terms of team selection. Doue, however, was handed a start against Lorient and came off towards the end of the Bayern draw. He may lead the line this weekend, and Brest will be well aware of the threat that he poses.

PSG vs Brest Bet 3: Desire Doue as anytime goalscorer @ -110

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - PSG 3-1 Brest

Goalscorers Prediction - PSG: Desire Doue x2, Bradley Barcola - Brest: Junior Dina Ebimbe

Paris Saint-Germain are peaking at the right time once again, and are into the Champions League final. Les Parisiens are also on the brink of another Ligue 1 title as Luis Enrique continues his impressive job in France. Their last two results have been draws - against Lorient and Bayern Munich. However, they’ve won eight of their last 10 games prior.

Meanwhile, Brest find themselves in a tough run of form lately. They’re winless in six, and sit comfortably mid-table in the French top tier. A heavy 4-0 defeat to Paris FC last time out came as a shock, and they’ll be eager to bounce back.

Probable lineups for PSG vs Brest

PSG expected lineup: Marin, Maluku, Pacho, Beraldo, Hernandez, Lee, Ruiz, Fernandez, Mbaye, Doue, Barcola

Brest expected lineup: Coudert, Lala, Chardonnet, Coulibaly, Guindo, Magnetti, Chotard, Tousart, Del Castillo, Ajorque, Dina Ebimbe