Lyon vs Lens Predictions: Hosts to capitalise on visitors’ distractions

Our betting expert expects Lyon to win this game, considering Lens have already secured second place in the division.

Best predictions for Lyon vs Lens

1x2 - Lyon Moneyline @ -130

BTTS - No @ +125

Anytime goalscorer - Corentin Tolisso @ +195

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Relying on their excellent home form

Last week’s defeat against Toulouse ended a five-match unbeaten sequence, which included four victories. Les Gones boast the third-best home record in the division this season, and they will rely heavily on that advantage to secure a positive result. Lyon lost only three of their 16 Ligue 1 home fixtures, winning 12.

Lens have lost eight league matches this season, and five of those defeats occurred away from home. Their away form has significantly impacted their title challenge, as they are now winless across their previous five away fixtures. Similar to Lyon, Lens's recent defeat ended a five-match unbeaten streak across all competitions.

Fonseca’s charges will be encouraged by their victory in the reverse fixture, despite that being their only triumph across six head-to-heads. With nothing at stake for Lens in this match, they’re unlikely to put up much resistance. As a result, Lyon could leave with the three points they need for Champions League football next term.

Lyon vs Lens Prediction 1: 1x2 - Lyon Moneyline @ -130

Fonseca’s defence expected to perform well

Lens are the second-most prolific side in the division, scoring 62 goals in 33 Ligue 1 matches this term. Meanwhile, Lyon have scored nine goals fewer than their visitors. However, the home side’s strength this season has been their defence.

Lyon conceded 14 goals in 16 home games at an average of 0.88 goals per game. It’s worth mentioning that only PSG (18) have recorded more clean sheets this season than Lyon’s 15. The hosts have successfully prevented their opponents from scoring in exactly half of their home league fixtures.

Meanwhile, Lens failed to find the back of the net in a quarter of their away dates this term. Each of Lens’ most recent two outings saw just one team score. Additionally, three of the previous five meetings between these clubs finished with only one team scoring or neither team scoring.

Lyon vs Lens Prediction 2: BTTS - No @ +125

Tolisso in excellent form

Lyon possess two leading goalscorers in Ligue 1 this season. Both players have registered 11 goals during the campaign, with one of them being Pavel Sulc. The other is midfielder Corentin Tolisso; both players’ goals account for 42% of the club’s total in Ligue 1.

The 31-year-old has been in decent form for Lyon, and he managed to score last week against Toulouse as well. That goal means he has now scored four times in his previous four matches, while also registering three assists. Seven goal contributions across four matches is an incredibly impressive achievement.

Tolisso is in excellent form at the moment, and even though he’s playing from midfield, he will be a threat for the hosts. With six of his 11 strikes coming at home, Tolisso is worth backing as an anytime scorer this weekend.

Lyon vs Lens Prediction 3: Anytime goalscorer - Corentin Tolisso @ +195

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Lyon 1-0 Lens

Lyon 1-0 Lens Goalscorers prediction: Lyon: Corentin Tolisso

Champions League qualification is the absolute priority for Lyon as they approach their final Ligue 1 fixture of the campaign. The hosts enter this gameweek in fourth place, which only guarantees a place in the qualification rounds. They must be wary of Rennes, who are fifth and just a point behind.

Any dropped points from Les Gones would mean they may have to settle for the Europa League instead. However, a top-three finish is still achievable, provided other results go their way on the final day. However, maximum points are a minimum requirement for Paulo Fonseca’s side if they are to compete in Europe’s premier club competition next season.

Their away defeat against Toulouse last week is unlikely to have improved their confidence, but they will hope that Lens arrive distracted. That’s because the visitors have a Coupe de France final against Nice next week to prepare for. Paris Saint-Germain ended Pierre Sage’s men’s slim hopes of a title win during the week in a 2-0 home defeat, which is why the cup is crucial.

As a result, the visitors really don’t have any skin in the game this weekend. They’ve sealed Champions League football for themselves, and can secure silverware by focusing entirely on the French Cup final next week. Consequently, Lyon could well capitalise on that distraction and register a season-ending victory on Sunday.

Probable lineups for Lyon vs Lens

Lyon expected lineup: Greif, Maitland-Niles, Mata, Niakhate, Vinicius, Morton, Tolisso, Endrick, Merah, Moreira, Sulc

Lens expected lineup: Risser, Ganiou, Antonio, Sarr, Aguilar, Sangare, Thomasson, Udol, Sima, Said, Edouard