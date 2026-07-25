Liverpool vs Sunderland Predictions: A slow start to pre-season

Our betting expert expects both teams to be far from their respective best in a low-scoring affair. Liverpool may just edge it.

Best predictions for Liverpool vs Sunderland

Liverpool highest scoring half - Second half @ +125

First half - Tie @ +155

1x2 & BTTS - Liverpool & Yes @ +160

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Reds may need time to find their rhythm

With several first-team players still unavailable, both sides are likely to lack their usual edge. This marks Liverpool’s opening pre-season game ahead of the new campaign, which means we can only look at data from the last campaign. The Reds have scored at least once in each of their last 17 league matches.

They have thrived away from home, scoring twice in each of their last three games on the road. However, Liverpool often took time to find their rhythm last season. They’ve scored 39 of their 63 league goals in the second half.

That equates to 62% of their total goals arriving in the second period. They’ve averaged 1.03 goals per game in the latter half compared to 0.63 goals per game in the first 45 minutes. With a young and inexperienced team taking the field for the first time, we expect the Reds to only come good in the second stanza.

Liverpool vs Sunderland Prediction 1: Liverpool highest scoring half - Second half @ +125

Slow start expected in Nashville

In the sweltering heat of Nashville, Tennessee, both teams should struggle to find their rhythm. Geodis Park is set to welcome two Premier League sides in the hope of a highly intense fixture. The reality is that their pre-season has only just begun.

As a result, we expect the first half to be cautious as players work their way back into competitive action. Both teams will be without their regulars, so their younger players might need time to settle. Consequently, we don’t expect a lot of change to the scoreline going into the break.

It’s worth pointing out that Liverpool did not lead at half-time in 66% of their Premier League matches last season. Sunderland’s record shows that 79% of their fixtures ended in a half-time stalemate, the joint-third highest in the division. Additionally, no other team in England’s top flight recorded more goalless half-time draws than Sunderland’s 16 (42%) from 38 games.

Liverpool vs Sunderland Prediction 2: First half - Tie @ +155

Expect a second-stanza surge

As a result of the slow start in the first period, we expect there to be some action in the latter half. Liverpool’s propensity to score more goals after the restart is one measure to go by. Sunderland’s numbers suggest the same, having scored 29 of their 42 goals (69%) in the second half.

The Reds enter this fixture on the back of a four-game winless run, which was evenly split between defeats and draws. Meanwhile, the Black Cats are unbeaten in their last five, including winning the last three in a row. However, without their key stars, Sunderland are likely to struggle more, especially as they haven’t beaten Liverpool in the last 12 meetings.

Still, they should be good enough to get some joy on the day. With 68% of Liverpool’s league games finishing with both teams scoring, there’s hope for Le Bris’s men. Additionally, both teams scored in the second half in 50% of Liverpool’s league outings, the most across the entire division. Consequently, we expect the same at Geodis Park this weekend.

Liverpool vs Sunderland Prediction 3: 1x2 & BTTS - Liverpool & Yes @ +160

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Sunderland

Liverpool 2-1 Sunderland Goalscorers prediction: Liverpool: Dominik Szoboszlai, Will Wright - Sunderland: Enzo Le Fee

The 2025/26 campaign is one Liverpool fans will be happy to forget. Although they were defending their Premier League title, they were never truly capable of retaining it. The disappointing campaign ultimately brought Arne Slot’s tenure to an end.

Former Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has taken charge with expectations as high as ever. His high-intensity, front-foot style of football has drawn comparisons with Liverpool legend Jürgen Klopp, giving fans plenty of reason for optimism. The Spanish manager led the Cherries to a sixth-place finish last season, just three points behind the Reds.

However, the wait to see the team at full strength still goes on, with several Liverpool first-teamers yet to join up with the squad. Same goes for Sunderland, who’ve had a fair number of players either go deep into the World Cup or require additional rest. The Black Cats are coming off an incredible season, considering last term was their first back in the Premier League after eight years.

Régis Le Bris has done a sterling job with the team, guiding them to a European spot. Sunderland ended the campaign in seventh, three points behind Iraola’s Bournemouth. This will mark only the second time in the club’s history that they have competed in European competition.

They’ve already started their pre-season with a friendly against York. Now they head to the Premier League Summer Series, where Liverpool are their most high-profile opponents. As a result, we can expect this to be a tough game for both teams.

Probable lineups for Liverpool vs Sunderland

Liverpool expected lineup: Mamardashvili, Ramsay, Gomez, Jacquet, Kerkez, Nyoni, Jones, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Ngumoha, Wright

Sunderland expected lineup: Ellborg, Mukiele, O'Nien, Hume, Reinildo, Browne, Rigg, Scott, Le Fee, Tutierov, Ogunsuyi