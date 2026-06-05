Knicks vs Spurs Predictions - NBA Picks & Odds - 6/5/2026

The Knicks staged a remarkable comeback to strike first in Wednesday’s Game 1. The visitors trailed by seven points at the half but came on strong to turn the tables on the Spurs, eventually winning out 105-95.

They were aided by another huge playoff performance from Jalen Brunson who put up 30 points three rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes of court time. These two teams have taken rather different paths to the Finals. The Knicks have now won their last 12 straight postseason games having swept Philadelphia and Cleveland to be crowned champions of the East. Another win on Friday could be crucial against a San Antonio team perhaps still feeling the effects of that epic seven-game series against the Thunder last week.

Knicks vs Spurs Predictions - 8.30pm EST - 6/3

Spurs -6.5 (-105)

Under 216.5 (-110)

Karl-Anthony Towns +1.5 3-pointers (+135)

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

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Knicks vs Spurs Odds

Spread: Spurs -6.5 (-105)

Spurs -6.5 (-105) Moneyline: Spurs (-230), Knicks (+190)

Spurs (-230), Knicks (+190) Total: 216.5 (-110)

Knicks vs Spurs Picks

Spurs bounce back after collapse

At the end of the second quarter everything looked to be going to plan for the Spurs. However, perhaps with those tired legs finally kicking in, San Antonio collapsed in front of its own fans and went down to what was in the end a comfortable win for the Knicks.

Do not bet on the home team making the same mistake again.

Part of the Spurs’ woes came from an off-night for its best shooters. San Antonio made just 32 of 89 field goal attempts, a strike-rate of 36%, way below its season average of 47.9%. Things were even worse from deep where the Spurs shot an awful 11-43 (25.6%), while a final tally of 13 turnovers, from which the Knicks scored 19 points, was also unacceptable.

Back the Spurs to tighten up on offense and once more keep the Knicks quiet as they level this series. Covering the spread also looks well within reach in a game San Antonio has to win.

Knicks vs Spurs Prediction 1: Spurs -6.5 points (-105)

Another low-scoring game to come

Both sides effectively canceled each other out on Wednesday, putting up a combined total of 200 points and missing the over by a full 19 points. While the Spurs, as mentioned above, should pick up with the ball, I still see the under as a smart choice here.

The Spurs defense holds opposing teams to an effective FG% against of 51.4%, ranking No. 1 in pro basketball. Even in defeat it held the Knicks to just 11 3-pointers made and 16 successful free throws. San Antonio is now 0-3 on the over in its last three home games; back these two teams to extend that run with another low-scoring battle.

Knicks vs Spurs Prediction 2: Under 216.5 points (-110)

Towns to find range again - +1.5 3-pointers

Karl Anthony Towns had a quiet night from deep last time out but even so, this pricing stands out as irresistible.

Before going 0-2 from behind the line on Wednesday Towns had been in great form. In the previous three games against the Cavs he had shot 7-11 from 3-point range, while on the season he averages 36.8% with 1.5 3PM/G. This Spurs defense doesn’t give up many chances, but bank on Towns to make his count and sink a couple of shots over the course of the evening.

Knicks vs Spurs Prediction 3: Karl-Anthony Towns +1.5 3-pointers (+135)

Knicks vs Spurs Start Time

Start Time: 8.30pm EST

8.30pm EST Location: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Address: 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, San Antonio, TX.

1 Frost Bank Center Drive, San Antonio, TX. TV & Streaming: ABC, NBA League Pass (out of market),TSN, Sportsnet, Fubo.

This youthful San Antonio team has something to prove on Friday as it faces the Knicks in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. The opener went the Knicks’ way after an impressive comeback in the second half, and another win on the road may put this series beyond the Spurs’ reach already.