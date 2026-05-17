Juventus vs Fiorentina Predictions: Old Lady one step from UCL

Our betting expert expects Luciano Spalletti’s Juventus to extend their 10-match unbeaten Serie A run when they host struggling Fiorentina.

Best bets for Juventus vs Fiorentina

Under 2.5 total goals @ +125

Both teams to score - No @ -135

Dusan Vlahovic to score or assist anytime @ -110

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Low-scoring affair in Turin

Juventus beat Lecce 1-0 thanks to the fastest goal of the Serie A season. Dusan Vlahovic struck inside 15 seconds, but that was the only goal of the game. Juve struggled to breach the Salentini defence afterwards.

The Bianconeri have not scored more than two goals in a match since a 4-0 win over Pisa in early March. Eight of their last 10 games have stayed under 2.5 total goals. Across 36 Serie A matches, 22 have gone under.

The Viola have been inconsistent in attack. They have lost only two times in their last 10 games, but they have still managed to score in six of those fixtures.

Juve have a Champions League spot on the line. Their individual quality and tactical superiority should help them find the net, although this is ultimately expected to be a low-scoring encounter.

Juventus vs Fiorentina Prediction 1: Under 2.5 total goals @ +125

De Gea more likely to concede

Juventus are this season’s third-highest scorers with 59 goals, trailing only Como and Inter Milan. Luciano Spalletti’s men have endured an inconsistent season, but they have continually found the net.

The Bianconeri have scored in nine of their last 10 games, the only exception being a 0-0 draw with AC Milan. Offensively, they have underperformed by their own high standards, but talented forwards rarely stay quiet for long.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, are enduring a goal drought. They have failed to score in three consecutive league games. The visitors have been extremely cautious in their approach, likely influenced by earlier relegation concerns.

Now safe from the drop, Fiorentina are unlikely to trouble Juve’s backline. The Viola have failed to net in five of their last eight Serie A meetings with Juventus. That trend is set to continue at the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus vs Fiorentina Prediction 2: Both teams to score - No @ -135

Vlahovic to punish his former club

Dusan Vlahovic has failed to impress this season, potentially his last in Turin. The Serbian marksman has been far from his best, dealing with an adductor injury and calf problems throughout the campaign.

He has registered five goals and one assist all season. Two of those five goals have come in back-to-back games against Hellas Verona and Lecce. Both strikes were decisive, but his winner at the Via del Mare was historic.

He scored after just 12 seconds — the fastest goal in Juventus’s Serie A history since record-keeping began in 2004/05. The Bianconeri boosted their Champions League hopes with the win, temporarily jumping to third place.

Only Rafael Leao and Hirving Lozano have scored more quickly in Serie A over the past two decades. That strike in particular should boost his confidence as he prepares to face his former team.

Juventus vs Fiorentina Prediction 3: Dusan Vlahovic to score or assist anytime @ -110

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Juventus 2-0 Fiorentina

Juventus 2-0 Fiorentina Goalscorers prediction: Juventus: Dusan Vlahovic, Kenan Yildiz

Unbeaten since the start of March, the Bianconeri are just one win away from sealing automatic Champions League qualification.

They are closely trailed by AC Milan, Roma and Como. Napoli sit just two points ahead, with two games left. Juve enter this clash after an away 1-0 win over relegation-threatened Lecce. That marked their fourth win in six league games.

Fiorentina played out a goalless draw with Genoa last time out. The crucial point on home turf ensured their top-flight survival after what has been an inconsistent season.

The Viola are winless in four straight games as a result. They have failed to score in three of those matches and have nothing but pride to play for against their historic rivals. Fiorentina currently occupy 15th position with 38 points.

Juventus clearly have the upper hand at the Allianz Stadium. Spalletti’s side are one of the best home teams this term, having lost just once at home – the fewest in the league. The hosts should comfortably dispatch Fiorentina in a low-scoring affair.

Probable lineups for Juventus vs Fiorentina

Juventus expected lineup: Di Gregorio, Cambiaso, Breme, Kelly, Kalulu, Conceicao, Yildiz, Locatelli, Koopmeiners, McKennie, Vlahovic

Fiorentina expected lineup: De Gea, Dodo, Ranieri, Pongracic, Gosens, Ndour, Fagioli, Mandragora, Parisi, Solomon, Braschi